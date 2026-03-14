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    Bitcoin Could Surge to $95,894, Analyst Makes Bold Prediction

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 14/03/2026 - 17:33
    A popular crypto analyst has revealed that Bitcoin still stands a chance at reclaiming $95,000 despite the short-term price dips if it is able to maintain a close above $73,726.
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    Bitcoin Could Surge to $95,894, Analyst Makes Bold Prediction
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    The recent price rally seen across the crypto community has been interrupted by another short-term volatility, pulling Bitcoin back from the chances of achieving a major price recovery.

    While it is finally back to $70,000, traders are still optimistic about its potential recovery to the major $100,000 level. Nonetheless, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared data revealing Bitcoin’s chances of reclaiming core levels near this threshold.

    Bitcoin at $95,000, how soon?

    On Saturday, March 14, Martinez shared data revealing that Bitcoin could be preparing for a major price rally if it manages to break above a specified key on-chain resistance level.

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    The resistance level was identified through a MVRV (Market Value to Realized Value) pricing model chart from Glassnode showcased by the analyst. It revealed that Bitcoin is currently trading close to an important level around $73,726.

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    While this metric is widely used by analysts to gauge whether Bitcoin is overvalued or undervalued relative to historical trends, it is currently showing that reclaiming the $73,726 level could keep Bitcoin on track for an explosive price surge.

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    Per the analyst, If Bitcoin successfully clears the $73,726 resistance level, the next significant price zone highlighted by the model sits near $95,894.

    Bitcoin slips back to $70,000

    While the metric appears promising, it is uncertain how long before the asset is able to clear the $73,726 resistance level as Bitcoin has recently flipped negative, trading around $70,0000, a level pretty below the important threshold.

    Nonetheless, the analyst noted that a decisive breakout above the $73K region could signal strengthening bullish momentum and potentially attract renewed buying pressure from both retail and institutional investors.

    On the other hand, failure to reclaim the level may keep Bitcoin consolidating within the lower MVRV bands until stronger demand returns.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
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