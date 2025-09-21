AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 21/09/2025 - 10:31
    Bollinger Bands expose real risk for XRP at $2.97
    Advertisement
    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has returned to news headlines following today's daily chart print, with the coin closing at almost exactly its Bollinger mid-band level of $2.97. This line is not just a technical average; it has previously acted as a support level, catching the price just before a rebound. In late July, XRP's price reached the mid-band at $2.70 before rising to $3.80 — an increase of almost 40% in under three weeks.

    Advertisement

    The question on the minds of traders watching now is whether history is repeating itself and if today's setup could mark the bottom of this leg.

    But if you look at the bigger picture, things change. On the weekly chart, XRP isn’t at a clear bottom or top — it is stuck in the middle. The weekly mid-band is lower at $2.68, while the upper band is higher at $3.53.

    HOT Stories
    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth
    Coinbase CEO: 'Good Chance' Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million
    Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear
    Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    This creates an uneasy equilibrium: A move down to the mid-band could result in a decline of 10.3%, while a move up to the upper band could lead to an increase of 18.2%. The odds of either outcome are almost equal, which makes the risk/reward profile less attractive than the daily picture might suggest.

    Advertisement

    Is it really golden opportunity for XRP price?

    Short-term signals whisper "golden opportunity," but longer-term charts keep flashing uncertainty. Daily traders can identify a clear technical level, but swing traders are aware that the real danger lies in over-committing while the weekly candles fluctuate between ranges.

    For XRP, the "golden" label only applies if buyers defend the $2.97 band convincingly. A slip to $2.68 would transform this setup from an opportunity into a warning. On the other hand, a push through $3.20 would be the first sign that bulls are aiming for $3.50 again.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 10:12
    BNB Rallies to Record High, Overtakes Intel: Is $2,000 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 9:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Losing More Than Ever
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 10:31
    Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 10:12
    BNB Rallies to Record High, Overtakes Intel: Is $2,000 Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 21, 2025 - 9:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Losing More Than Ever
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all