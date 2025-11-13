AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashing to 0? Whales Don't Think So

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 11:10
    While many investors would like to see Shiba Inu tumbling to actual zero, it is unlikely to happen in the way most of them imagine.
    Advertisement
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashing to 0? Whales Don't Think So
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Every time the chart dips beneath another support cluster, the notion that Shiba Inu is headed straight for zero reappears. However, that prediction is not supported by even the most basic examination of the current structure. Indeed, SHIB is weak. Buyers are hardly resisting, momentum is flat, and it is trading below its major moving averages. However, considering the token's multibillion-dollar market capitalization and the liquidity structure surrounding it, it is practically impossible for it to collapse to literal zero. Assets of this size do not just vanish.

    How it can really happen

    They chop, bleed and stagnate, but zero is a fantasy scenario only found in projects that have stopped trading. SHIB does not fall into that category. Whether recovery is possible sooner rather than later is the more pertinent question. It can, in theory. The price is close to a local exhaustion zone and the market is oversold enough to cause a reflex bounce. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The tight consolidation range between $0.0000090 and $0.0000100 typically precedes expansion. SHIB can break back toward the 20-day EMA and test the heavier resistance near $0.0000105-$0.0000110 if momentum shifts even slightly, for instance, if Bitcoin stabilizes or risk appetite returns. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    Bitcoin Treasury Giant Metaplanet Sinks 7% as Japan Eyes Crypto Hoarding Clampdown
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volumes Hit Zero, XRP's New Reality at $1, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Useless Uptrend?
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 05:21
    Bitcoin Treasury Giant Metaplanet Sinks 7% as Japan Eyes Crypto Hoarding Clampdown
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Whales are not selling

    This is supported by whale behavior. There is no distribution of large wallets. They are either adding lightly or sitting motionless. Aggressive exchange inflows would occur if whales genuinely thought SHIB was about to implode. On-chain data, on the other hand, reveals almost no inflows into significant exchanges. This implies that no one of significant size is getting ready to enter the market. 

    The crash-to-zero narrative is completely refuted by a lack of inflows, which is not bullish in and of itself. It merely demonstrates the asset's lack of conviction on both sides — there is neither pressure to make a large purchase nor to sell in bulk. Right now, a wipeout is not the true threat to SHIB.

    Stasis is what it is. The token may move sideways for months if volume stays low and the project does not produce any new catalysts. However, the foundation is still strong enough structurally to allow for a recovery wave whenever the overall state of the market improves. Zero is not an option but a gradual process until an attitude change occurs.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 10:33
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 9:31
    Infamous Satoshi-Era Billionaire Unleashes $244 Million Bitcoin Deposit on Major US Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 11:10
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashing to 0? Whales Don't Think So
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 10:33
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 9:31
    Infamous Satoshi-Era Billionaire Unleashes $244 Million Bitcoin Deposit on Major US Exchange
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all