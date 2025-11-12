AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    433% Shiba Inu Explosion: SHIB Exchanges Bleeding?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 12:52
    Shiba Inu sees outflow from exchanges that could mean one thing: no one wants to sell even more.
    Advertisement
    433% Shiba Inu Explosion: SHIB Exchanges Bleeding?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of the most unexpected on-chain changes Shiba Inu has seen in months was a huge 397% increase in exchange outflows, indicating that investors are quickly removing their tokens from centralized platforms. The seven-day moving average of SHIB outflows has reached 2.36 billion tokens according to the most recent data, indicating a return to accumulation or long-term holding sentiment

    No sellside pressure yet

    Such outflow spikes have historically preceded market recoveries because they show a reduction in sellside pressure. Technically speaking, SHIB has held steady at $0.00099, up roughly 3% over the past day. The token is rising off the local low around $0.0000085 on the daily chart, but the overall picture is still unclear. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Trading volume's contribution

    The 50-day EMA near $0.0000107 continues to cap the price and $0.0000114, which has consistently rejected upward moves, presents more formidable resistance. In order to verify any significant trend reversal, the longer-term 200-day EMA at $0.0000125 continues to be the crucial threshold. The outflow surge is noteworthy due to its timing, which coincides with historically low trading volumes. This suggests nonspeculative purchasing, as opposed to quiet accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?
    Shiba Inu Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market. Could This Become SHIB's Real Value?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 18:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Zero, Saylor’s Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months, Ripple Taking Over — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    The RSI close to 48 indicates that SHIB is in a neutral zone, indicating conditions more akin to consolidation than breakout. Another rejection could cause the token to return to $0.0000090 if it is unable to pass the adjacent resistance cluster.

    In conclusion, SHIB's 433% increase in outflows suggests that big holders might be covertly building up, which would limit downside risks and decrease exchange liquidity. 

    The market is still in a precarious balance, though, suggesting that even though exchanges may be bleeding, the rally still requires confirmation in the absence of increased buying volume or a clear move above important averages.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Makes X Update, What Changed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:52
    433% Shiba Inu Explosion: SHIB Exchanges Bleeding?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Makes X Update, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all