Shiba Inu Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market. Could This Become SHIB's Real Value?

According to a Tuesday announcement , the Shiba Inu team has partnered with Unity. The partnership is meant to give real-world utility to the SHIB token, meaning that usual speculative trading and meme coin status.

The SHIB token, which is generally viewed as a meme coin, will be integrated into telecom infrastructure verification.

The global telecommunications industry, which includes mobile carriers and data services, is worth roughly $2 trillion.

A payment method for infrastructure services

Unity is essentially a blockchain-based telecom testing network, which uses people’s smartphones and devices to test, verify, and monitor telecom infrastructure (mobile networks, call quality, signal reliability, and so on).

Users install the Unity app and make test calls, switch nodes to route those calls, and validation nodes confirm the devices and data are legitimate. Earth nodes log the data transparently on a blockchain.

This process creates verifiable, on-chain proof-of-service data, which telecom carriers can access through an API.

In exchange, users running Unity nodes or licenses earn crypto rewards for their participation.

Unity turns the process of testing global telecom networks into a decentralized, blockchain-based reward system.

Unity and the Shiba Inu community are collaborating so SHIB holders can participate in and benefit from this system.

One can buy Unity nodes and licenses using SHIB tokens. There’s a special SHIB-branded payment gateway.

Unity will also allow payouts directly in SHIB. So, SHIB becomes a working currency in this ecosystem.

On top of that, if you buy a Node License with SHIB, you’ll get an NFT with Shiba Inu branding.

You can run the node yourself, earning up to 75% of carrier service fees, and you will be able to lease your node to others and earn passive income.

Unity claims that only 6,000 Nodes will exist. That scarcity could, in theory, raise their value over time.