Binance to Delist Two Perpetual Contracts on This Date, This Meme Token Included

Major crypto exchange Binance is set to delist two perpetual contracts on Sept. 26. In a recent announcement, Binance revealed its decision to delist the perpetual contract of UXLINK token.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on USDⓈ-Margined UXLINKUSDT perpetual contract on Sept. 26 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

Users will not be allowed to open new positions for the UXLINKUSDT perpetual contract starting from Sept. 25 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC). In this light, users are advised to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

As reported, Binance announced it would be delisting the perpetual contract of meme token Neiro Ethereum (NEIROETH), inspired by Neiro, the dog adopted by Atsuko Sato after Kabosu (the Shiba Inu behind the Dogecoin meme) passed away in May 2024. The USDⓈ-Margined NEIROETHUSDT perpetual contract will be delisted on Sept. 26 at 9:00 a.m. UTC, the same date and time as the UXLINK perpetual contract.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement of the perpetual contract of the meme coin.

Binance launches Shiba Inu campaign

Binance has announced an exclusive campaign for users in South Asia, which would allow eligible users to share 1.6 billion SHIB in token voucher rewards on a first-come, first-served basis.

The campaign will run from Sept. 25 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC) to Oct. 24, at 11:59 p.m. (UTC).

All verified South Asia users who have not traded on Binance in the last 30 days before Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. (UTC) on Spot, Futures, Convert or Margin are eligible to participate. The first 16,000 users who complete all required steps, including trading on Binance Convert, can each receive 100,000 SHIB in token vouchers.