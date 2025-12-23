Advertisement
    'Time to Get Cooking': Cardano and Solana Founders Tease Cross-Chain Bridge

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 6:24
    The bridge could make Cardano's native token (ADA) to be usable on the Solana network for trading and DeFi.
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko have agreed to establish a cross-chain bridge between their two networks.

    Historically, the Solana and Cardano communities have been fierce rivals. Hence, this marks quite a significant breakthrough. 

    The olive branch 

    It began with Anatoly Yakovenko showing a desire to end the hostility between blockchain communities.

    On the X social media network, he opined that fighting with Cardano or XRP is "bearish."

    A user mentioned a "wADA sprint," referring to Wrapped ADA. Yakovenko explicitly endorsed this, telling a developer (@0xMert_) to "get Ada bridged to Solana and set up some liquid markets."

    Before the founders could seal the deal, prominent community members engaged in a heated debate over which chain is superior.

    A pro-ADA user argued that Solana should bridge to Cardano instead, claiming Solana DEX (Decentralized Exchange) traders were down. The other camp mocked this, arguing that CEX volume doesn't count as "real" usage. He argued Solana has superior DEX volume and claimed Cardano's on-chain volume is "dead."

    Despite the bickering, Yakovenko replied to the idea of interoperability with "Let's do it."

    Hoskinson then quote-tweeted the interaction with "Time to get cooking."

    The benefits 

    The bridge would allow Solana to get access to ADA holders' liquidity (billions of dollars in market cap) who might want to use Solana's faster DeFi applications.

    At the same time, it would also increase the utility of ADA, allowing it to be used outside its own ecosystem.

    #Cardano News
