AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is CBDC Good? Ripple CTO Makes Stunning Revelation

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 9:15
    Is CBDC good? Ripple CTO David Schwartz makes a stunning revelation, arguing that its impact depends on whether it expands choice or restricts individual freedom.
    Advertisement
    Is CBDC Good? Ripple CTO Makes Stunning Revelation
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When central bank digital currencies come up, the usual perception is either utopian control or streamlined efficiency, but David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO and one of the longest-standing cryptographers in the industry, waded into the debate with an opinion that may flip the narrative. 
    According to him, CBDCs are neither good nor bad; their impact depends on whether they expand freedom or eliminate it.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/29/2025 - 05:22
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple, for its part, has been embedded in this trend for years. Pilots with Palau, Montenegro, Bhutan, Georgia and the U.K. gave the company an inside view on what central banks demand, while ex-advisor Welfare admitted those early projects reshaped how XRPL was built to handle not just CBDCs but also stablecoins and tokenized deposits.

    HOT Stories
    Solana Shades XRP: 'There Is No Bridge Currency'
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Fakeout Can Destroy $100,000, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Add Zero? XRP Getting Squeezed
    XRP vs Bitcoin: Fight or Flight, Dogecoin Volume Jumps 62% as DOGE Price Eyes Rally, Shiba Inu to Add Zero If History Repeats — Crypto News Digest
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December: Details

    That evolution culminated in Ripple’s own RLUSD launch across XRPL and Ethereum, a dollar-backed token now edging toward a $790 million market cap and tied into partnerships with DBS and Franklin Templeton.

    Schwartz’s point should be read as follows: CBDCs can expand freedom if they counter disguised discrimination by private financial institutions, but they risk undermining it if weaponized against cash or private alternatives. 

    CBDC here to stay

    The market has largely moved on, yet the question remains not whether CBDCs are coming, but whose freedom they will ultimately serve. 

    In the meantime, the backdrop is controversial. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has already warned that fiat’s digital transition is no longer a debate but a reality, with a clear undertone that Bitcoin and other "unbacked" cryptocurrencies are bad.

    India’s central bank went further, openly calling for CBDCs to be used in place of stablecoins for international settlement, and admitting that pilots at both the retail and wholesale levels are already underway.

    #Ripple News #CBDC #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 8:25
    Bitcoin's (BTC) $240,000,000 Liquidation Cluster Erased Amid Large Fakeout
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 6:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    World AI Show – Malaysia 2025 Day 1 Concludes with 1500+ Delegates and High-Impact Dialogues on the Nation’s AI Ambitions
    CYSEC GLOBAL 2025 Series Concludes with the finale edition of the year in Oman — Where Vision Meets Vigilance to Secure the Sultanate’s Digital Tomorrow
    WEEX Powers Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Strengthening Ties with Local Community As Most KOL Friendly Exchange
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 9:15
    Is CBDC Good? Ripple CTO Makes Stunning Revelation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 8:25
    Bitcoin's (BTC) $240,000,000 Liquidation Cluster Erased Amid Large Fakeout
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 29, 2025 - 6:14
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Price to Double This Year
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all