Is Cardano Safe From Quantum Computers? Top Dev Shares Major Catch

The cryptocurrency community has been buzzing about the possibility of quantum computers breaching Bitcoin addresses. Despite developments in the field and its potential to scale, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Cardano Midnight Sebastian Guillemot assures readers that the network is safe.

Guillemot: Quantum safety depends on unified proof systems

In a post on X, Guillemot maintains that Cardano’s Midnight will remain secure even when quantum computers become powerful. The reassurance has become necessary given the rapid progress taking place in the quantum computing development space.

For context, Guillemot referenced NVIDIA’s developer post showcasing how quantum-GP computing combines quantum computers and graphics processors for ultra-fast computation. In theory, these computers could crack many cryptographic systems.

These include cryptographic protections for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other blockchains by solving complex math problems. Due to the speed at which quantum computers process and solve problems, faster than today’s systems, many fear that cryptography might be at risk.

Guillemot insists that the Cardano Midnight will be safe. However, the development team needs to unify the proof system to guarantee this protection against quantum computers. He implied that the Midnight security will attain a "quantum-safe" level after a planned unification.

This could mean that the Cardano development team is looking to merge its cryptographic proof systems. This might involve building a system where both privacy proofs and security proofs are merged to become resistant to the exponential power of threats from quantum computers.

Guillemot’s message to the Cardano community is to assure members that Starstream and Midnight, when combined, will protect the ecosystem.

Will quantum security become next frontier for blockchains?

Interestingly, it is not only Cardano that is concerned about quantum computers. Recently, the conversation about these machines cracking Bitcoin in another two to three years has been discussed.

Notably, Head of Capriole Investments Charles Edwards thinks that, if the computers scale to around 700 qubits, they could breach Bitcoin .

Edwards believes the only way to prevent this from happening is to fix Bitcoin to prevent that from happening, as the impact could be huge.

Perhaps, as a way to ensure Cardano remains foolproof against quantum computers, Charles Hoskinson set an ambitious target for the development team. He has urged the developers to deliver the largest private smart contract by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, the Cardano founder has shared insights into how Midnight addresses other concerns in the crypto space. This includes the indiscriminate collection of massive data by chatbots.