    Cardano's Biggest Upgrade in Years Hits Major Milestone

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 29/10/2025 - 14:39
    Cardano Leios, a radical Ouroboros consensus upgrade, comes one step closer with this announcement from Input Output.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Cardano's consensus, Ouroboros, is one step closer to a performance boost. Leios, a hotly anticipated upgrade of the Cardano (ADA) mechanism, moved to its active engineering phase. Once activated, it is set to pave the way toward a 10,000-transactions-per-second throughput on Cardano (ADA).

    Cardano's Leios upgrade takes shape

    Ouroboros Leios, the most profound upgrade for Cardano (ADA) blockchain's consensus design, just moved into active engineering phase. This milestone was reported by Input Output Global, a Cardano blockchain development observer.

    According to the platform's statement, Leios's development has moved from Input Output Research (IOR) to Input Output Engineering (IOE) as the upgrade is taking shape.

    The transition has become possible thanks to the finalization of major design elements responsible for Cardano's (ADA) post-Leios performance:

    Performance: reapplying certified endorsement blocks now skips repeat checks, reducing rebuild work. The teams are benchmarking across network and ledger-scale prototypes to quantify gains and update operator guidance.

    The team reiterated that the objective remains higher throughput for blockchain transactions and that product sizing and scope adjustments will be handled transparently with the appropriate governance bodies.

    What is Leios, and why is it crucial for Cardano?

    As covered by U.Today previously, the upgrade will be a game changer for Cardano (ADA) in terms of speed, performance and resource-efficiency.

    Once live, Leios introduces a multilayered architecture with different stages for transaction processing, allowing for more work to be done at the same time. 

    Leios separates the work of creating input blocks (IBs) from the work of validating and linking them with endorser blocks (EBs). This creates "express lanes" for transactions, streamlining the process and reducing the transaction finality time.

    According to the most optimistic estimations, the final throughput of Cardano (ADA) blockchain might rocket to 10,000 TPS.

    #Cardano News
