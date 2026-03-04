Is BlackRock Selling Bitcoin? $260 Million in 24-Hour Flow Spotted

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following the recording of several sizable transfers via Coinbase Prime, recent on-chain activity involving BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF wallets has spurred conjecture throughout the cryptocurrency market.

Making big moves

According to reports, BlackRock withdrew 4,376 BTC, or about $298 million, and deposited 567 BTC, or about $38 million, to Coinbase Prime during the previous 12 hours. As a result, there is a net inflow of approximately $260 million, or 3,810 BTC.

Large transfers involving institutional custodians may initially raise questions about possible selling pressure. But in this instance, BlackRock may not be offloading Bitcoin based solely on the transaction pattern.

Many major financial institutions, including ETF issuers, use Coinbase Prime as their main institutional custody and liquidity platform. Therefore, rather than outright selling, movements between custody wallets and exchange infrastructure may simply reflect operational modifications or ETF share creation procedures.

Regular ETF-related activity is one reasonable explanation. Issuers frequently purchase more Bitcoin through authorized participants and custodial partners like Coinbase Prime when demand for ETF shares increases. The withdrawals noted in this instance might be the transfer of recently acquired Bitcoin into long-term custody wallets that support the ETF’s holdings.

Smaller deposits, however, might be a component of internal settlement processes or liquidity management.

How is price reacting?

Price action does not currently point to aggressive institutional selling when considering Bitcoin’s market performance. Bitcoin is steadily stabilizing around the $68,000 range after recently rising from the $63,000 area. A breakout attempt toward $70,000 might result from the market’s current consolidation within a tightening structure.

Because large funds operate through multiple wallets and custodial layers, institutional flows frequently appear confusing on the surface. Deposits and withdrawals are frequently not indicative of directional price bets, but rather of internal transfers.