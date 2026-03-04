RippleX Head of Engineering Details How AI Will Help Strengthen XRP Ledger Security From Now On

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

RippleX Head of Engineering J. Ayo Akinyele commented on the bug in the Batch amendment a few days after the incident, outlining plans to prevent similar risks and improve the operation of the XRPL so that such vulnerabilities cannot arise again and the ledger receives a broader security upgrade.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the XRPL network Batch bug created a critical destabilization risk through incorrect handling of batched transactions. This could have allowed malicious actors to exploit the vulnerability to halt ledger operation or disrupt consensus between validators.

How RippleX will use AI to boost XRP Ledger security

According to Akinyele, developers plan to raise the standard of protective mechanisms, which in his view should serve as the last line of defense rather than the primary one. At present, amendments pass internal code review, testing and external audit before activation is considered. However, these steps are not sufficient, so the proposed standard will be raised in several ways.

One of the central directions is the integration of artificial intelligence tools into the development cycle. RippleX is already implementing an AI-based development cycle for tools, including code review and automated invariant detection. An agent-based fuzzing system is also used to explore edge cases at scale and simulate attack scenarios in testing environments.

Advertisement

A security mindset is continuously integrated into development processes, says Akinyele. AI does not replace expert C++ engineers but complements them. Tools alone are not enough, and strengthening the human layer of the system is equally important.

Advertisement

The objective is to reduce blind spots around critical issues while ensuring that amendments introducing functionality with potential failure risk pass through multiple audits by reputable security firms in coordination with the XRPL Foundation.

The ultimate objective is to provide end-to-end guarantees that amendment code specifications for XRPL are not only functionally correct but also preserve specific security and reliability properties of the ledger.