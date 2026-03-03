AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is $71K New Ceiling for Bitcoin? Analyst Decodes Latest BTC Technical Setup

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 3/03/2026 - 10:03
    Cred, author of "Technical Roundup" YouTube channel and popular trader, explained why $71,000 is the most important line to watch for Bitcoin right now, and what he will be doing once the current market situation resolves.
    Advertisement
    Is $71K New Ceiling for Bitcoin? Analyst Decodes Latest BTC Technical Setup
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Well-known trader Cred, creator of the Technical Roundup channel, shared on X his updated view on Bitcoin’s price today, outlining what he sees as the defining level for BTC in the current market structure. According to him, $71,000 now stands as the most important threshold, effectively framing the next major directional move.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin makes it to $70,000, but no rally yet

    As he describes it, this is the most relevant level on the monthly and weekly time frames. In his usual sarcastic manner, Cred writes that if Bitcoin moves up from here, he will pretend he was in a long. And if it meets rejection, he will lie and say he had a short open the whole time. 

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price Outlook by Cred, Source: X

    Jokes aside, the message is clear. For Bitcoin, this level acts as a line in the sand, dividing continued downside pressure from a breakout attempt and a shift into a local bullish phase.

    HOT Stories
    'Seems Important': Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to DTCC News Crypto Market Review: XRP Invalidates $1.30 Safeguard, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Exposed to Selling Pressure? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides Bullish Divergence

    As for Bitcoin itself, yesterday’s gain of more than 4.5% did not turn into a full-fledged rally, and at the $70,096 mark, BTC met selling pressure. Today, it is already trading below $67,000.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/03/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Invalidates $1.30 Safeguard, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Exposed to Selling Pressure? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides Bullish Divergence
    ByArman Shirinyan

    What is important, however, is that the move to the $70,000s marked the first time in two weeks, since Feb. 16, that BTC traded in that area. As we can see, it was immediately met with a sell-off.

    Now, trading at $67,000, the price action on the BTC chart looks like a bearish retest before a further move lower. Until the level outlined by the analyst is broken, talking about any kind of rally like yesterday’s is premature.

    Advertisement
    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 3, 2026 - 7:14
    XRP Would Have Been Security Under New Crypto Bill, Cardano Founder Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 3, 2026 - 5:54
    'Seems Important': Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to DTCC News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Why AurumX Is Building the AUR Public Chain: From “Performance Competition” to “Financial Structure Competition”
    Gate Launches TradFi API and Multi-Leverage Mechanism to Build an Integrated Intelligent Trading Infrastructure
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 3, 2026 - 10:03
    Is $71K New Ceiling for Bitcoin? Analyst Decodes Latest BTC Technical Setup
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 3, 2026 - 7:14
    XRP Would Have Been Security Under New Crypto Bill, Cardano Founder Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 3, 2026 - 5:54
    'Seems Important': Ripple CTO Emeritus Reacts to DTCC News
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all