    XRP Would Have Been Security Under New Crypto Bill, Cardano Founder Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 3/03/2026 - 7:14
    Hoskinson has noted that the bill places the burden of proof entirely on the crypto projects to prove they are no longer securities, trapping them in endless regulatory limbo.
    XRP Would Have Been Security Under New Crypto Bill, Cardano Founder Says
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took aim at Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse over his support for the Clarity Act. 

    Hoskinson has argued that the industry is walking into a trap set by regulators.

    Meanwhile, Garlinghouse has repeatedly stressed that clarity is better than chaos, urging the industry to be pragmatic.  

    A dangerous bill 

    Hoskinson used XRP, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency, to demonstrate how the bill is dangerous. He argued that legacy tokens would have been severely restricted at their inception under the current text. 

    "Reading the bill as written, would XRP be a security at the time of launch? Based on the text and regulatory framework established by H.R. 3633, XRP would likely have been classified as an investment contract asset, a security, at the time of its initial launch rather than a digital commodity," Hoskinson explained.

    This could set a dangerous precedent for all new innovations in the space, Hoskinson warns. "This bill as written, everything starts as a security. XRP starts as a security," he noted, adding that while older projects like XRP might eventually be grandfathered in, "it creates attack vectors through bureaucratic nonsense for the SEC to destroy all future American cryptocurrency projects."

    As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse previously stated that there was an 80% chance of the bill passing in April. 

