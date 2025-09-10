Advertisement
    Interstellar Money: Bitcoin Lightning Invoice Processed Through Space

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 17:32
    The world's largest cryptocurrency is going interstellar, with the very first Lighting payment being performed in actual space
    Interstellar Money: Bitcoin Lightning Invoice Processed Through Space
    X user Printer (@Printer_Gobrrr) has successfully tested sending a Bitcoin Lightning invoice (QR code) over a geostationary communications satellite (QO-100 / Es’hail-2) for the first time. 

    This once again demonstrates that Bitcoin transactions can happen in off-the-grid conditions. 

    Relaying Lightning Network invoice through space 

    A Bitcoin Lightning invoice was generated on the user's wallet and then converted into an image file, which was then loaded into the AMSAT-DL Multimedia HS Modem. The modem in question is capable of transmitting files by using digital modulation. 

    The ground setup of the Bitcoin enthusiast included a parabolic dish and a transmission chain sending the digital signal. The image was uplinked on the digital transponder of the satellite. 

    The Lightning invoice was then beamed back to Earth via the satellite's downlink frequencies. 

    After that, the digital transmission was decoded by the AMSAT-DL modem software, and the QR code was then scanned with the Lighting wallet. 

    Even though the transaction still happened on Lightning, the payment request was completely off-grid.

    Interstellar money

    The (likely) historic transaction shows the resilience of Bitcoin since it is now suitable for off-grid finance. The cryptocurrency is suitable for off-grid finance, meaning that it can be used even in extremely remote regions or authoritarian countries. 

    The first-ever Bitcoin transaction was conducted in space back in August 2019 by Blockstream Satellite and SpaceChain. 

