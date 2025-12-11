Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    HumaTek Announces HumaCoin (HUMC) Token Sale to Make Charity Funding Transparent

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 15:45
    HumaCoin (HUMC) token release is set to reconsider the process of funding social good initiatives with crypto and beyond.
    Advertisement
    HumaTek Announces HumaCoin (HUMC) Token Sale to Make Charity Funding Transparent
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    HumaTek, a pioneer in integration blockchain practices in the segment of charity, public good and humanitarian help, shares the details of the HumaCoin (HUMC) token sale that kicks off for the general public today, on Dec. 10, 2025.

    Advertisement

    HumaCoin (HUMC) token sale live: Price set at $0.04 per coin

    According to the official statement of its team, HumaTek, a recognized technological company, begins the token sale procedure for its HUMC cryptocurrency. HUMC, the tokenomic backbone of HumaTek's blockchain transparency layer for charity proceedings, is available for investors at $0.04 per coin.

    Article image
    Image by HumaTek

    Created to address the $320 billion gap in global humanitarian spending, where an estimated 40% of donations are lost to fraud, waste, and overhead, HumaCoin utilizes a multichain architecture on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and other EVM-compatible top-tier programmable blockchains. This enables instant, fully traceable cross-border transactions, ensuring more donor funds reach their intended recipients.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Loses 89% in Fee Revenue, Satoshi Nakamoto Appears at New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Rockets 3,065% in Liquidation Imbalance
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Cut

    As explained by Tommy LaRocca, CEO of HumaTek, the campaign is of paramount importance to the entire segment of public good and charity globally, and its technology layer in particular:

    Advertisement

    Our blockchain-based ecosystem will cut out intermediaries to reduce aid delivery costs, providing faster, more efficient, and more secure aid. The public ledger allows donors and organizations to track the flow of funds, ensuring aid reaches recipients and reducing fraud.

    Welcoming token sale investors, LaRocca also added that crypto wallets can help financially excluded populations, including refugees and the unbanked.

    40-year-long humanitarian aid initiative launched by HumaTek on blockchain

    Advertisement

    As part of the token release campaign, 300 million of the two billion total minted HumaCoins are available for public purchase at $0.04 per coin. In alignment with its mission, HumaTek has allocated 400 million coins to HumaClub, its Public Benefit Corporation, to be disbursed toward global humanitarian aid over a 40-year period.

    HumaTek’s commitment to philanthropy and impact is already in motion through its HumaAID Food Box Program, partnering with Station House BBQ in Tampa, Florida, to provide hot meals using HumaCoin transactions. HumaTek’s team has delivered over 1,000 meals to those in need with the HumaAID Food Box Program, and has already contributed to over six major charity events, including those dedicated to human trafficking awareness, health and wellness, and poverty relief, all within its home base across Tampa Bay. HumaTek was also the main presenting sponsor for the prestigious Philanthropists of the Year Awards, hosted by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine.

    The HumaTek platform is built with a compliance-first foundation, aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, SEC Reg D, EU MiCA standards, and ISO 27001 cybersecurity standards.

    During the entire sale procedure, HumaCoin (HUMC) is available for purchase via icoannouncement.io, ICOHotList.com, ICODrops.com, and the HumaTek prelaunch portal on the protocol's main website, Humatek.io.

    HumaTek is a blockchain, AI, and SaaS platform reimagining humanitarian aid. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, HumaTek fuses traceable crypto utility (HumaCoin), real-time transparency (HumaDash) and human-centered interaction (HumaClub) into a single ecosystem, along with its on-chain 501(c)(3) nonprofit (HumaAID). HumaTek provides the infrastructure for verifiable global impact. Built by veterans of finance and technology, HumaTek is committed to eliminating waste and restoring donor trust.

    #HumaCoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:53
    Scaramucci: Blackstone and JPMorgan Could Start Using Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) 19% Mini-Rally Faked Out: What's Next for Price?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:51
    $392.5 Million ETH Long: Bitcoin OG Places Monster Bet on Ethereum
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD