HumaTek Announces HumaCoin (HUMC) Token Sale to Make Charity Funding Transparent

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

HumaTek, a pioneer in integration blockchain practices in the segment of charity, public good and humanitarian help, shares the details of the HumaCoin (HUMC) token sale that kicks off for the general public today, on Dec. 10, 2025.

Advertisement

HumaCoin (HUMC) token sale live: Price set at $0.04 per coin

According to the official statement of its team, HumaTek , a recognized technological company, begins the token sale procedure for its HUMC cryptocurrency. HUMC, the tokenomic backbone of HumaTek's blockchain transparency layer for charity proceedings, is available for investors at $0.04 per coin.

Image by HumaTek

Created to address the $320 billion gap in global humanitarian spending, where an estimated 40% of donations are lost to fraud, waste, and overhead, HumaCoin utilizes a multichain architecture on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and other EVM-compatible top-tier programmable blockchains. This enables instant, fully traceable cross-border transactions, ensuring more donor funds reach their intended recipients.

As explained by Tommy LaRocca, CEO of HumaTek, the campaign is of paramount importance to the entire segment of public good and charity globally, and its technology layer in particular:

Advertisement

Our blockchain-based ecosystem will cut out intermediaries to reduce aid delivery costs, providing faster, more efficient, and more secure aid. The public ledger allows donors and organizations to track the flow of funds, ensuring aid reaches recipients and reducing fraud.

Welcoming token sale investors, LaRocca also added that crypto wallets can help financially excluded populations, including refugees and the unbanked.

40-year-long humanitarian aid initiative launched by HumaTek on blockchain

Advertisement

As part of the token release campaign, 300 million of the two billion total minted HumaCoins are available for public purchase at $0.04 per coin. In alignment with its mission, HumaTek has allocated 400 million coins to HumaClub, its Public Benefit Corporation, to be disbursed toward global humanitarian aid over a 40-year period.

HumaTek’s commitment to philanthropy and impact is already in motion through its HumaAID Food Box Program, partnering with Station House BBQ in Tampa, Florida, to provide hot meals using HumaCoin transactions. HumaTek’s team has delivered over 1,000 meals to those in need with the HumaAID Food Box Program, and has already contributed to over six major charity events, including those dedicated to human trafficking awareness, health and wellness, and poverty relief, all within its home base across Tampa Bay. HumaTek was also the main presenting sponsor for the prestigious Philanthropists of the Year Awards, hosted by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine.

The HumaTek platform is built with a compliance-first foundation, aligned with GDPR, HIPAA, SEC Reg D, EU MiCA standards, and ISO 27001 cybersecurity standards.

During the entire sale procedure, HumaCoin (HUMC) is available for purchase via icoannouncement.io , ICOHotList.com, ICODrops.com, and the HumaTek prelaunch portal on the protocol's main website, Humatek.io.

HumaTek is a blockchain, AI, and SaaS platform reimagining humanitarian aid. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, HumaTek fuses traceable crypto utility (HumaCoin), real-time transparency (HumaDash) and human-centered interaction (HumaClub) into a single ecosystem, along with its on-chain 501(c)(3) nonprofit (HumaAID). HumaTek provides the infrastructure for verifiable global impact. Built by veterans of finance and technology, HumaTek is committed to eliminating waste and restoring donor trust.