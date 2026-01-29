Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has continued to gain momentum, credibility and real-world usage in the broader financial space. Standard Custody CEO Jack McDonald highlighted the asset’s continued increase and its reserve growth in a post on X.

RLUSD reserve hits $1.473 billion in just 13 months

Notably, Ripple USD stablecoin has soared, with total reserves now standing at $1.473 billion. This is a huge development given that the token was launched in December 2024, which was just 13 months ago.

In addition to this reserve, McDonald has also highlighted other major milestones achieved by the RLUSD asset. Within these 13 months, Ripple USD stablecoin has been listed on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Reacting to the listing of RLUSD on Binance, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described it as an extremely positive development for the asset. He hinted that more wins were on the way, including for XRP Ledger.

The listing on Binance has boosted the visibility and liquidity of RLUSD on the crypto market and expanded its user base. It also makes access to the crypto asset easier for users and ensures faster settlement.

Ripple USD stablecoin has been adopted by LMAX as its core collateral. LMAX is a global trading platform used by professional and institutional traders. Making RLUSD its core collateral implies that traders can post it to access liquidity across crypto and traditional markets. This signals that RLUSD is gaining trust as a financial infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in a recent ranking, Ripple USD stablecoin emerged as the second fastest moving stablecoin for 2025. This indicates that many people are actively engaging RLUSD and using it for transactions because of how efficiently it moves in the financial sector.

Additionally, institutions are comfortable deploying RLUSD as a bridge between traditional finance and DeFi. Interestingly, this adoption has led to approximately $400 million growth on Aave, largely from RLUSD.

RLUSD adoption expands across DeFi and global markets

Ripple USD stablecoin is also expanding its geographic and market reach on OSL, a regulated exchange on the Asian market. Here, it is trading against both the U.S. dollar and Tether on Ethereum.

Jack McDonald’s highlight emphasizes that Ripple USD stablecoin has achieved several notable milestones in its short history.