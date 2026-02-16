Harvard Trims Bitcoin ETF Stake by 21%, Buys Ethereum Instead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Harvard University, through its management company, has trimmed its stake in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Holdings (IBIT). This move has drawn conversations about a waning shift in corporate adoption, considering the firm pivoted into Ethereum ETFs.

Harvard dumps Bitcoin for Ethereum

As reported by on-chain data platform Solid Intel, the firm reduced its stake in the Bitcoin ETF by 21%. As of Dec. 31, the firm’s 13F filing shows its IBIT position has dropped to 5.35 million shares, worth $265.8 million.

This position is a reduction from the 6.81 million shares, valued at $442.8 million, which it reported in Q3, 2025.

The shift from Harvard Management Company is accompanied by a new position on Ethereum. Per the filing, the outfit has invested a total of $86.8 million in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust.

These Ethereum holdings come in at 3.87 million shares, a position acquired as the coin tracked a steady decline in the fourth quarter. With this reshuffling, Bitcoin remains the biggest crypto holding tied to the higher education institutions.

Harvard is one of the pioneering higher education institutions globally to go long on Bitcoin . While the latest shift sends a bearish signal, it is also major proof of fund diversification.

Bitcoin adoption at inflection point

Per the current market outlook, Bitcoin is facing a crucial liquidity exodus, a trend that is now reflected in the price of the coin.

Over the past few weeks, multiyear dormant Bitcoin whales have sprang back to life with the aim of offloading the coin. This trend has also been seen among Bitcoin whales, including top financial institutions, who are now exiting their positions.