gTrade Launches 'Trick or Trade' Tournament on Arbitrum With $400,000 in Prizes

gTrade, a perpetuals DEX platform by Gains Network, announces the launch of its “Trick or Trade” Halloween Trading Contest. The competition will be available to traders on Arbitrum (ARB) blockchain with PnL and Volume tracks.

According to the official statement by gTrade, one of the biggest perpetuals decentralized exchanges by Gains Network, its Arbitrum version has launched a Halloween trading contest. Traders will share the prize pool of $400,000 in equivalent.

Image by Gains Network

Nathan, Project Lead at Gains Network, welcomes all perpetuals traders to compete for prizes in this massive community event:

We designed this competition to celebrate our Arbitrum traders and continue building on the network where our liquidity is strongest. By focusing our efforts on Arbitrum, we're creating a more efficient environment for traders and rewarding the community that has supported our growth.

While gTrade operates across multiple blockchains, the “Trick or Trade” competition will take place solely on Arbitrum, reflecting the platform’s strongest liquidity pools and its significant share of historical trading volume.

The contest also reinforces gTrade’s long-term roadmap to consolidate liquidity around its Arbitrum deployment while maintaining multi-chain access for traders.

The competition will run from Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, 2025.

More earning opportunities for Arbitrum (ARB) community

Following the receipt of 4.5 million ARB through the STIP incentivization program and an additional 2.25 million ARB via STIP.B in 2024, gTrade is investing its own protocol funds to power this $400,000 competition. Both contest categories will run exclusively on Arbitrum, with all trades settled in USDC collateral.

The “Trick or Trade” contest includes two parallel categories. The P&L Competition track with a $200,000 prize pool will reward the top 100 traders ranked by realized or withdrawn P&L across all pairs (including RWA and DEGEN markets). All positions must be opened and closed on Arbitrum, using USDC as collateral.

There will be a volume competition as well — with its own $200,000 prize pool — rewarding the top traders by cumulative trading volume on Arbitrum with a time-weighted multiplier that favors longer-held positions.