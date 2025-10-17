AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    gTrade Launches 'Trick or Trade' Tournament on Arbitrum With $400,000 in Prizes

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 16:40
    gTrade, fast-growing perpetuals DEX on Arbitrum (ARB) blockchain, invites all customers to take part in trading contest
    Advertisement
    gTrade Launches 'Trick or Trade' Tournament on Arbitrum With $400,000 in Prizes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    gTrade, a perpetuals DEX platform by Gains Network, announces the launch of its “Trick or Trade” Halloween Trading Contest. The competition will be available to traders on Arbitrum (ARB) blockchain with PnL and Volume tracks.

    gTrade by Gains Network launches Halloween trading competition with $400,000 in prizes

    According to the official statement by gTrade, one of the biggest perpetuals decentralized exchanges by Gains Network, its Arbitrum version has launched a Halloween trading contest. Traders will share the prize pool of $400,000 in equivalent.

    Article image
    Image by Gains Network

    Nathan, Project Lead at Gains Network, welcomes all perpetuals traders to compete for prizes in this massive community event:

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Falls Under $105,000, New $1 Billion Ripple Deal, XRP Has CEO Debate, Binance Under Scrutiny in France
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Ripple Raising $1 Billion for XRP Treasury. Will Price Surge?

    We designed this competition to celebrate our Arbitrum traders and continue building on the network where our liquidity is strongest. By focusing our efforts on Arbitrum, we’re creating a more efficient environment for traders and rewarding the community that has supported our growth.

    Advertisement

    While gTrade operates across multiple blockchains, the “Trick or Trade” competition will take place solely on Arbitrum, reflecting the platform’s strongest liquidity pools and its significant share of historical trading volume. 

    The contest also reinforces gTrade’s long-term roadmap to consolidate liquidity around its Arbitrum deployment while maintaining multi-chain access for traders.

    The competition will run from Oct. 22 through Nov. 19, 2025.

    More earning opportunities for Arbitrum (ARB) community

    Following the receipt of 4.5 million ARB through the STIP incentivization program and an additional 2.25 million ARB via STIP.B in 2024, gTrade is investing its own protocol funds to power this $400,000 competition. Both contest categories will run exclusively on Arbitrum, with all trades settled in USDC collateral.

    The “Trick or Trade” contest includes two parallel categories. The P&L Competition track with a $200,000 prize pool will reward the top 100 traders ranked by realized or withdrawn P&L across all pairs (including RWA and DEGEN markets). All positions must be opened and closed on Arbitrum, using USDC as collateral.

    There will be a volume competition as well — with its own $200,000 prize pool —  rewarding the top traders by cumulative trading volume on Arbitrum with a time-weighted multiplier that favors longer-held positions.

    #Gains Network GNS #gTrade #Arbitrum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 16:01
    $140,000,000 in Stellar Open Interest Hint at What's Next for XLM Price
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 15:55
    Hayes: Bitcoin on Sale
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 16:01
    $140,000,000 in Stellar Open Interest Hint at What's Next for XLM Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 15:55
    Hayes: Bitcoin on Sale
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 15:45
    Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade to Arrive on Major ETH Testnet on This Date: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all