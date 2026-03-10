AdvertisementAdvert.
    Gate Introduces GateClaw AI Agent Platform for Digital Asset Insights

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 10/03/2026 - 15:56
    Gate has launched GateClaw, an AI agent platform designed to provide market insights, product guidance and industry analysis for digital asset users.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    GateClaw, an open AI agent platform based on the OpenClaw framework, has been introduced by Gate, a global digital asset trading platform. The platform, which was created using an open AI agent architecture, is now free to use and only requires a single click for users to activate it. This eliminates the need for deployment or complicated configuration.

    Easier market navigation

    A variety of AI-powered assistants are introduced by GateClaw with the goal of assisting users in more effectively navigating the digital asset market. Through the use of intelligent agents, the platform offers industry information analysis, product recommendations and market insights. 

    This allows users to monitor market activity and obtain operational support right within the system.

    Article image
    Source: GateClaw

    AI agents are being utilized more frequently as an interaction layer that links users with digital services as AI technologies continue to advance. The need for tools that can process and analyze massive amounts of data has increased in the digital asset sector, where market information is frequently complicated and changing quickly. The most recent development from Gate in incorporating AI capabilities into its digital asset services is GateClaw.

    Introducing variety of AI tools

    The platform has a number of AI tools with various functions. Market briefings covering price trends, funding rates, liquidation information and anomalous trading activity are automatically produced by the Market Analysis Assistant. Additionally, it highlights industries that are getting more market attention and summarizes industry news.

    Another feature that helps users find trading and wealth management products that might fit their needs is the Gate Product Expert, which offers official guidance on the platforms services. 

    Article image
    Source: GateClaw

    Additionally, users can monitor market sentiment, new initiatives and larger narratives within the digital asset ecosystem by using the X Intelligence Assistant, which collects and examines industry conversations on X (formerly Twitter).

    Cross-platform communication is also supported by GateClaw. Through popular communication channels like WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack and Discord, users can interact with the AI agents and assign tasks to them.

    The platform is based on an enterprise-grade security architecture. Additionally, it has a Skills Store that facilitates third-party skill extensions and expert assistants, allowing the platform's functionality to grow over time.

    In GateClaw, users can also develop and improve their automated trading strategies. The AI system can provide a more customized experience by learning user preferences and patterns as platform interaction increases.

    #Gate #Gate.io #AI Agents
