AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 19:45
    Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has dismissed the viral theory that "quantum computing fears" triggered Bitcoin's (BTC) collapse below $74,000..
    Advertisement
    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has told Bloomberg that he does not believe that quantum fears are the main reason behind Bitcoin's violent crash.

    This comes after some market commentators misinterpreted his point. 

    Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital's head of research, was swift to clarify that Novogratz was listing "quantum concerns" as a general market FUD narrative that he disagrees with. 

    HOT Stories
    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance

    A "seller's virus"   

    According to Novogratz, the community felt like it had won after the cryptocurrency crossed the $100,000 level, and people started taking profits. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/01/2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin's Terrible January Historically Means One Bullish Thing for February
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    There has been a "seller's virus" that has gotten into the market, the Galaxy head says. "There was buying, sure. Lots of new institutions are coming in, but prices are set in the margin, and there have been more sellers than buyers," Novogratz said. 

    Bitcoin's brutal crash 

    Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency collapsed below $74,000 for the first time since November 2024, wiping out all of the gains that had been won due to the friendlier regulatory regime in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    Novogratz thinks that Bitcoin is getting "close" to the bottom, but he is not fully convinced as of now. "You always know the bottom after you see it," Novogratz quipped. 

    He sees the possible passage of the market structure bill in the US Senate as a potential bullish catalyst. "I am actually more optimistic because both sides want it done, but we will see," he told Bloomberg. 

    As reported by U.Today, Novogratz previously described Bitcoin's price action as "disappointing," arguing that the cryptocurrency needed to reclaim the $100,000-$103,000 range in order to resume its bullish trend. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 18:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Tom Lee Unfazed by $7 Billion Unrealized Loss
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:47
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 19:45
    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 18:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Tom Lee Unfazed by $7 Billion Unrealized Loss
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:47
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 16:17
    Strategy (MSTR) Gets Boost from Norway's Leading Pension Fund
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 19:45
    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 18:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Tom Lee Unfazed by $7 Billion Unrealized Loss
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:47
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance
    Dan Burgin
    Show all