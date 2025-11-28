Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    France Emerges as World Leader in Bitcoin Wrench Attacks

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 5:29
    France has become the ultimate hot spot for Bitcoin wrench attacks .
    Advertisement
    France Emerges as World Leader in Bitcoin Wrench Attacks
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jameson Lopp, chief security officer at Casa, has estimated that France accounts for roughly 25% of all wrench attacks around the globe. 

    Advertisement

    The term refers to violent, real-world attacks on crypto holders that involve abduction, torture, and coercion. Victims are forced to hand over private keys, hardware wallets, or transfer crypto. Attackers bypass the high level of digital security offered by blockchain by using physical violence. 

    Blood-curling attacks 

    One of the most notorious incidents occurred in January, when David Balland, co-founder of Ledger, and his wife were kidnapped at gunpoint near Vierzon. The attackers demanded a ransom reportedly around €10 million. French authorities intervened after nearly sixty hours of captivity and managed to successfully rescue the couple while arresting five suspects.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE

    A few months later, in May, another high-profile case involved the father of an unnamed crypto entrepreneur. He was kidnapped and subjected to torture, including electrocution. His captors demanded a ransom of several million euros. The French authorities rescued him and apprehended the perpetrators.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 07:48
    Coinbase Exec: Crime Cash Is King
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Also in May, a brazen daylight attempt targeted the daughter and toddler of a Paymium crypto exchange CEO in Paris. Masked attackers posing as delivery personnel tried to abduct them in the city’s eleventh arrondissement, but intervention by the father and nearby neighbors prevented the kidnapping. This incident shocked the community due to its sheer audacity.

     In June, a 23-year-old private crypto investor in a Paris suburb was kidnapped while running errands. The assailants forced him to call his partner to hand over a bag containing his hardware wallet and cash. 

    Last week, six men, including two minors, were arrested in France for planning to kidnap a man and rob him of cryptocurrency.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Crime #France
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 28, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 21:40
    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 5:29
    France Emerges as World Leader in Bitcoin Wrench Attacks
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 28, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 21:40
    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD