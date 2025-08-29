Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Exec: Crime Cash Is King

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 7:48
    Blockchain could simply traditional compliance for banks, according to Coinbase's Paul Grewal
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Exec: Crime Cash Is King
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Multiple cryptocurrency voices have pounced on a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, which details how Chinese money launderers are moving billions of dollars worth of illicit funds through financial institutions.  

    Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has stated that "crime cash is king" despite "manufactured hysteria" surrounding the role of cryptocurrencies in funding illegal activities. 

    $312 billion in illicit money

    The report, which cites recent data from the US Treasury Department, claims that a staggering $312 billion worth of ill-gotten money was recently moved via US financial institutions by Chinese money launderers. The dirty cash is primarily linked to Mexican drug cartels. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only Chance to Decide, XRP Fakeout or Rocket Higher? Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Resistance Left?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/28/2025 - 12:38
    30,507,683 XRP Stun Coinbase, Truth Behind This Transfer Revealed
    ByYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Banking institutions could potentially face big fines if they fail to flag suspicious transactions. TD Bank, for instance, was forced to shell out as much as $3 billion after it turned out that nearly $500 million had been laundered by a Chinese network with the help of the financial institution.  

    Why blockchain is better 

    Greweal claims that blockchain, the technology that underpins various cryptocurrencies, can actually act as a deterrent. 

    "The transparency and traceability of blockchain act as a deterrent that can help solve problems that decades of traditional compliance have failed to address," he said. 

    Since transactions are performed on a public database, they can be visible to anyone with proper software. 

    #Cryptocurrency Crime #Paul Grewal
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Aug 29, 2025 - 6:51
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 6:04
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 7:48
    Coinbase Exec: Crime Cash Is King
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Aug 29, 2025 - 6:51
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 6:04
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all