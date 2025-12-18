Advertisement
    Fidelity: 2026 to Be 'Off Year' for Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 18:21
    Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity's macro guru, believes the Bitcoin rally has finished despite some bullish calls..
    Fidelity: 2026 to Be 'Off Year' for Bitcoin
    Jurrien Timmer, the Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, has predicted that 2026 will be an off-year for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $86,207, struggling to reclaim the $90,000. 

    "Gold mooned while Bitcoin swooned"

    As reported by U.Today, Timmer previously predicted that Bitcoin would be able to outperform gold in the second part of the year. 

    However, this never happened: the yellow metal mooned while its digital rival swooned during the aforementioned time period. 

    Timmer believes that a mean reversion is not in the cards just yet, which essentially means that he expects this trend to continue in the near future.

    Has Bitcoin peaked? 

    Timme believes the $125,000 price point, which Bitcoin hit two months ago in October 2025, was likely the absolute peak of this current cycle.

    He argues that hitting $125k after "145 months of rallying" aligns perfectly with historical data. To him, the math shows the bull run is officially over.

    He believes Bitcoin will drop from its highs to potentially find "support" between $65,000 and $75,000.

    Timmer still likes Bitcoin and is bullish long-term, just not for 2026.

    Other crypto predictions

    Unlike Fidelity's Timmer, Bitwise is explicitly betting against a 2026 Crypto Winter. In their "Year Ahead" report released this week, they argue that ETFs and institutional adoption have broken the old boom-and-bust patterns. The firm is confident that BTC will be able to reach a new record high next year. 

    Standard Chartered and Bernstein remained bullish but have significantly lowered their expectations following the October 2025 market peak

    In the meantime, as reported by U.Today, investment firm VanEck has refrained from making predictions for 2026. 

