DOGE Price Analysis for December 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has almost changed to red today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 4.43% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is about to break the local resistance of $0.1297. If it happens and the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.1350 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the yesterday's bar low at $0.1248.

Even if the candle closes far from it, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, the sideways trading in the zone of $0.1250-$0.1350 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the mid-term point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. The volume is low which means traders are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

DOGE is trading at $0.1305 at press time.