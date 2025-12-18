Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for December 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 16:21
    Can the drop of DOGE continue to the $0.12 zone?
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has almost changed to red today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 4.43% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is about to break the local resistance of $0.1297. If it happens and the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.1350 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the yesterday's bar low at $0.1248. 

    Even if the candle closes far from it, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, the sideways trading in the zone of $0.1250-$0.1350 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the mid-term point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. The volume is low which means traders are not ready yet to seize the initiative. 

    DOGE is trading at $0.1305 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
