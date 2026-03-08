AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 13:38
    This morning on the crypto market, BTC turns green in March, SHIB nears a "max pain" liquidation and former Ripple engineers reveal project lessons. Plus, the weekly crypto outlook for BTC, XRP and SHIB amid key inflation data.
    Advertisement
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Key takeaways (TL;DR)

    • Former Ripple engineer Steven Zeiler attributes the failure of the decentralized computing project Codius to the lack of a native token, which failed to provide economic incentives for early adopters.
    • After a bearish start to 2026, Bitcoin turned green in March. While the 1% gain is modest, it signals a psychological shift and sets the stage for April, historically BTC's strongest month (avg. +33.4%).
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB) is nearing a massive liquidation zone, which may be viewed as a "blessing in disguise," as flushing out over-leveraged retail positions often creates the liquidity needed for a major price reversal.
    • Crypto investors' focus shifts to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on March 11.

    Ex-Ripple engineer opens up about failed project Codius

    Former Ripple senior engineer and now developer evangelist for Yellow Network, Steven Zeiler, presented a candid breakdown in a new post explaining the reasons behind the collapse of the ambitious Codius project, which his team worked on after leaving Ripple.

    Codius was created as an innovative environment for decentralized computing outside XRP Ledger. According to Zeiler, the technology was solid and the vision clear, however, the project never managed to attract a meaningful audience.

    Looking back, the engineer concluded that the main mistake was the absence of a native token. The system contained no mechanisms for direct financial rewards for early adopters and developers willing to take risks in building the network. Zeiler points to Ethereum as an example of success, noting that the presence of the ETH token became the fuel that allowed the network to scale and attract a global community.

    Advertisement

    Drawing lessons from the past, Zeiler confirmed that his new project Yellow, which is supported by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, will launch its own native token from day one in order to provide economic incentives for all participants in the ecosystem.

    March ends "red streak" for Bitcoin

    The beginning of 2026 clearly forced crypto investors to feel nervous. January and February both closed in negative territory, down 10.1% and 14.8%, respectively, erasing a significant portion of the optimism that had built during 2025. However, March finally appears to have brought some long-awaited green candles.

    At the moment, Bitcoin’s price stands about 1% higher than it was in February, as per CryptoRank. The number is modest but important. After two months of decline, the market had entered a depressed state. Moving back into positive territory during March represents an important psychological signal.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Bitcoin Monthly Returns, Source: CryptoRank

    When an asset stops falling despite negative background conditions, it may indicate that sellers are exhausted while buyers begin accumulating positions. Historical data also shows that March is one of the strongest months for Bitcoin, with an average return of 10.3%. There are negative exceptions such as 2025, but the broader pattern across the past 15 years suggests that spring tends to favor bulls.

    There is also an interesting historical pattern. After a strong or recovery-type March, April and May often bring intense volatility. April in particular stands as the strongest month historically, with an average gain of 33.4% for Bitcoin.

    The current green March could become only the foundation for a stronger rally during the second quarter. If history repeats and April confirms its statistics, current levels may later be viewed as an opportunity to buy BTC at a discount.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees "blessing in disguise" in max pain price

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) market has reached a point that professionals describe as an "inflection stage." Analytical platforms refer to this zone as max pain. The popular meme coin now stands only steps away from a possible cascade of liquidations.

    Current SHIB prices have trapped the asset between two large liquidity pools. According to CoinGlass, the price stands only 2.3% away from the maximum pain level for buyers. At the same time, short sellers appear comfortable, since the price would need to rally about 26% to reach their risk zone.

    This structure resembles a compressed spring. The market is being directed toward the area where the largest concentration of stop orders from retail participants is located. In this context, the phrase "blessing in disguise" becomes less a figure of speech and more a pragmatic calculation.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidation Max Pain, Source: CoinGlass

    When the market reaches the max pain zone, excessive leverage is removed from the system. The process is painful for retail investors but necessary for the health of the asset. By removing weaker participants, Shiba Inu gains the ability to move upward without the weight of panic orders.

    The situation currently visible in Shiba Inu therefore resembles a classic liquidity hunt. Passing through the liquidation zone will represent the moment of truth.

    If the meme coin absorbs the impact and holds its ground, it will signal that supply has been absorbed by larger players. The numbers may cause anxiety among newcomers, yet for a systematic investor they represent a sign that the larger game is entering its most interesting phase.

    Crypto market outlook: XRP, BTC, SHIB price outlook

    During the coming week from March 9 to March 16, the crypto market will focus on important macroeconomic data from the United States and several major industry conferences.

    In macro terms, the key event will occur on Wednesday, March 11, when the United States releases the Consumer Price Index for February. This indicator carries major significance. A reading above expectations could reduce the probability of near-term monetary easing, which typically weighs on risk assets.

    Although the Federal Reserve rate decision itself will arrive on March 19, the upcoming week will represent a period of active positioning ahead of that event.

    In addition, the entire month of March serves as an important deadline for the advancement of legislative initiatives such as the Clarity Act, which could redefine rules for stablecoin issuers.

    Current price targets:

    • BTC: Consolidating between $67,800-$70,500.
    • XRP: Hovering near critical support at $1.36.
    • SHIB: Testing "max pain" levels following an 8% weekly decline.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 03/07/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Hits First Bullish Setup in 2026, Bitcoin Must Get Comfortable in $70,000s, Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Neutralized?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    #Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu #SHIB #XRP News #Bitcoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has 500 Billion Left Until Historic Threshold Is Broken
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 11:30
    77% of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Now Underwater, Data Shows
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Gold vs. Crypto Campaign: Zero-Fee Trading and $1M Prize Pool
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 13:38
    Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 12:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has 500 Billion Left Until Historic Threshold Is Broken
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 8, 2026 - 11:30
    77% of Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Now Underwater, Data Shows
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all