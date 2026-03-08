Former Ripple Senior Engineer Breaks Silence on Failed Project Codius, Bitcoin Becomes Green for March, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Max Pain May Be 'Blessing in Disguise' — Morning Crypto Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ex-Ripple engineer opens up about failed project Codius

Former Ripple senior engineer and now developer evangelist for Yellow Network, Steven Zeiler, presented a candid breakdown in a new post explaining the reasons behind the collapse of the ambitious Codius project, which his team worked on after leaving Ripple.

Codius was created as an innovative environment for decentralized computing outside XRP Ledger. According to Zeiler, the technology was solid and the vision clear, however, the project never managed to attract a meaningful audience.

Looking back, the engineer concluded that the main mistake was the absence of a native token. The system contained no mechanisms for direct financial rewards for early adopters and developers willing to take risks in building the network. Zeiler points to Ethereum as an example of success, noting that the presence of the ETH token became the fuel that allowed the network to scale and attract a global community.

Drawing lessons from the past, Zeiler confirmed that his new project Yellow, which is supported by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, will launch its own native token from day one in order to provide economic incentives for all participants in the ecosystem.

March ends "red streak" for Bitcoin

The beginning of 2026 clearly forced crypto investors to feel nervous. January and February both closed in negative territory, down 10.1% and 14.8%, respectively, erasing a significant portion of the optimism that had built during 2025. However, March finally appears to have brought some long-awaited green candles.

At the moment, Bitcoin’s price stands about 1% higher than it was in February, as per CryptoRank. The number is modest but important. After two months of decline, the market had entered a depressed state. Moving back into positive territory during March represents an important psychological signal.

Bitcoin Monthly Returns, Source: CryptoRank

When an asset stops falling despite negative background conditions, it may indicate that sellers are exhausted while buyers begin accumulating positions. Historical data also shows that March is one of the strongest months for Bitcoin, with an average return of 10.3%. There are negative exceptions such as 2025, but the broader pattern across the past 15 years suggests that spring tends to favor bulls.

There is also an interesting historical pattern. After a strong or recovery-type March, April and May often bring intense volatility. April in particular stands as the strongest month historically, with an average gain of 33.4% for Bitcoin.

The current green March could become only the foundation for a stronger rally during the second quarter. If history repeats and April confirms its statistics, current levels may later be viewed as an opportunity to buy BTC at a discount.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees "blessing in disguise" in max pain price

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) market has reached a point that professionals describe as an "inflection stage." Analytical platforms refer to this zone as max pain. The popular meme coin now stands only steps away from a possible cascade of liquidations.

Current SHIB prices have trapped the asset between two large liquidity pools. According to CoinGlass, the price stands only 2.3% away from the maximum pain level for buyers. At the same time, short sellers appear comfortable, since the price would need to rally about 26% to reach their risk zone.

This structure resembles a compressed spring. The market is being directed toward the area where the largest concentration of stop orders from retail participants is located. In this context, the phrase "blessing in disguise" becomes less a figure of speech and more a pragmatic calculation.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidation Max Pain, Source: CoinGlass

When the market reaches the max pain zone, excessive leverage is removed from the system. The process is painful for retail investors but necessary for the health of the asset. By removing weaker participants, Shiba Inu gains the ability to move upward without the weight of panic orders.

The situation currently visible in Shiba Inu therefore resembles a classic liquidity hunt. Passing through the liquidation zone will represent the moment of truth.

If the meme coin absorbs the impact and holds its ground, it will signal that supply has been absorbed by larger players. The numbers may cause anxiety among newcomers, yet for a systematic investor they represent a sign that the larger game is entering its most interesting phase.

Crypto market outlook: XRP, BTC, SHIB price outlook

During the coming week from March 9 to March 16, the crypto market will focus on important macroeconomic data from the United States and several major industry conferences.

In macro terms, the key event will occur on Wednesday, March 11, when the United States releases the Consumer Price Index for February. This indicator carries major significance. A reading above expectations could reduce the probability of near-term monetary easing, which typically weighs on risk assets.

Although the Federal Reserve rate decision itself will arrive on March 19, the upcoming week will represent a period of active positioning ahead of that event.

In addition, the entire month of March serves as an important deadline for the advancement of legislative initiatives such as the Clarity Act, which could redefine rules for stablecoin issuers.

