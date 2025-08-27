Former Crypto Trader Kidnapped and Strangled Near Paris: Details

Advertisement

According to a recent report by French media outlet Le Parisien, a former cryptocurrency trader named Alexander was recently kidnapped near Paris.

Around 11 p.m., the chief of police in Saint-Germain-en-Laye received a strange phone call from a caller in Algeria, who claimed that they received an extremely disturbing photo from the phone of the victim.

The photo showed Alexander held against his will on his knees with his hands tied.

The kidnappers were demanding a ransom of 10,000 euros for his release.

Police action

Night investigators from Yvelines swiftly open an emergency case. They immediately tried to geolocate Alexandre’s phone, which shows up in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

The anti-crime brigade (BAC) set up surveillance near Alexandre’s home in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, in case the kidnappers bring him back or drop him off.

The officers then recognized the victim at around 4:00 while he was walking home with a shocked and swollen face.

The victim was then taken to the police station, where he was examined by firefighters.

Alexandre later told the police that the kidnappers strangled him until he lost consciousness while being held captive.

French crypto crime wave

There have been some similar cryptocurrency-related crime incidents in France over the past months.

In January, Ledger co-founder David Balland and his partner ended up being updated, with Balland's fingers being seared in capitavaity. The entrepreneur was then rescued by French elite forces.

In May, the father of a crypto entrepreneur was also kidnapped in broad daylight and had his finger severed before being rescued by the police. The police managed to rescue him.

During the same month, criminals tried to abduct the daughter of Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat.

Over 20 people have been arrested in connection with the crime wave. The most recent incident is currently being investigated by the police.