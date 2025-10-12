AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin's First-Ever $20,000 Daily Candle Emerges: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 16:17
    Eyes on where Bitcoin trends next
    Bitcoin's First-Ever $20,000 Daily Candle Emerges: What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market cratered over the weekend, with Bitcoin setting a number of firsts.

    The sell-off began Friday as investors reacted to macroeconomic concerns, with Bitcoin sharply plunging from a high of $122,600 to reach $107,000.

    The drop continued on Saturday with Bitcoin marking three straight days of declines since Oct. 6.

    Amid the sell-off on Saturday, crypto's total market cap fell to $3.76 trillion with $19.36 billion liquidated across digital assets, according to CoinGlass data, marking the biggest crypto liquidation event ever.

    At the time of writing, total crypto market capitalization was lower, currently at $3.72 trillion, as most crypto assets still traded down on daily and weekly basis.

    Bitcoin still remains in red, down 0.25% in the last 24 hours and down 11% weekly.

    Bitcoin sets record

    Bitcoin has set new records amid the market sell-off, albeit not in price. As Bitcoin fell from $122,600 on Friday to about $107,000, it printed its first-ever $20,000 daily candle; however, not the green one usually expected, it was a red candle, highlighting its crash.

    Likewise, a new record was set in the futures market, also a not-so-pleasant one, with the biggest open interest wipeout. According to Glassnode, Bitcoin futures markets experienced their largest single-day open interest wipeout in history, with over $11 billion in positions cleared. This highlights massive deleveraging in the market, with a substantial number of traders recording losses.

    The next major support level for Bitcoin is $100,000, a close below which would signal the end of the past three-year bull cycle. Bitcoin options market reflected this with the highest number of "put" or sell strikes at $110,000 and the next highest at $100,000, according to data on the Deribit platform.

    #Bitcoin
