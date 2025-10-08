Flare Teams up with Telegram's Wallet Following FAssets Release

Advertisement

Following the release of FAssets, Flare blockchain expands its ecosystem of partners. Thanks to the collaboration with Telegram's Wallet, Flare and FLR get closer to the audience of one of the most popular messengers in the world.

Flare (FLR) announces partnership with Telegram's Wallet

Flare, a layer-1 blockchain for data-heavy use cases, kickstarts its collaboration with Wallet, a Telegram native cryptocurrency wallet and trading tool. To celebrate the collab, the two teams announced Wallet x Flare: FLR Launch Campaign.

Another cap, another record.



5 million FXRP minted in 3 hours.



Demand speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/uICf7vcjP1 — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) October 8, 2025

The collaboration will span multiple tech, community and marketing aspects. First, Wallet rolls out full support for FLR deposits, withdrawals and swaps, with strong placement across its existing stack of options.

A comprehensive set of educational materials, social content and KOL support is set to introduce FLR to new audiences. Tasks, referrals and gift campaigns that encourage hands-on participation will make this process immersive and gamified.

This effort is designed to ensure that newly onboarded holders are well prepared to understand FLR and its role in XRPFi.

By partnering with Wallet, Flare is opening the door to one of the largest Web3 communities inside Telegram. With its 100M+ registered users, Wallet provides a natural distribution channel for FLR and helps Flare scale its onboarding efforts.

The campaign’s in-app placement, push notifications and social channels will ensure greater visibility for FLR, while zero-fee swaps, incentives and other tools will lower barriers for new users.

FLR Hub debuts in Wallet, offers extra DeFi opportunities

Wallet’s dedicated FLR Hub will help new users understand what FLR is, what it powers and how rewards work. The campaign will offer clear entry points for newcomers to start engaging with FLR, including launch, stake, earn, swap and other activities.



For instance, users who stake TON, USDT or BTC on Wallet (in the Telegram app) will earn FLR with up to 50% APR. Rewards accrue daily and can be claimed at any time.

Base FLR Earn program is launching Oct. 13 with 25% APY, plus optional boosters. Users can acquire FLR with no fees during the campaign period.

To reach Wallet’s most active users, the organizers will also distribute sets of Telegram gifts and mystery boxes.

This partnership marks a major step toward expanding access to the Flare ecosystem inside one of the world’s most widely used apps.