    First-Ever Acquisition of Publicly Traded Bitcoin Company Just Compelted: Details

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 21:26
    Strive Enterprises (Nasdaq: ASST) has officially received shareholder approval to acquire Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR).
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    History was made on Jan. 13. Strive Enterprises (Nasdaq: ASST) officially received shareholder approval to acquire Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR). This marks the first-ever acquisition of a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company.

    The key details 

    The merger consolidates two massive Bitcoin stockpiles into a single entity. As part of the deal, Strive acquires Semler’s entire treasury of 5,048.1 Bitcoin.

    Strive also announced it recently purchased an additional 123 BTC for its own treasury at an average price of $91,561.

    The combined company will hold 12,797.9 Bitcoin after the acquisition.

    This total allows Strive to surpass Tesla, officially becoming the 11th largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world.

    Strive is moving quickly to turn Semler into a pure-play Bitcoin asset. Strive intends to monetize Semler’s operating business (its medical products division) within the next year.

    Proceeds will likely go toward retiring Semler’s legacy debt, specifically a $100 million convertible note and a $20 million Coinbase loan.

    The company aims to simplify its corporate structure to focus exclusively on "Bitcoin operations with a simple preferred equity only amplification" model.

    Strive CEO Matt Cole pointed to the financial efficiency of the deal, noting that the merger is expected to boost the company's Q1 2026 Bitcoin yield to over 15%.

    Sembler initially announced that it had purchased 581 Bitcoins for roughly $40 million back in May 2024. The company was instantly labeled as a Strategy copycat. 

    #Bitcoin News
