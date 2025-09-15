Advertisement
    Fight.ID, UFC Expand Collaboration, Showcase New Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 16:19
    Fight.ID, Web3 fan experience platform, and Ultimate Fighting Championship, #1 MMA league globally, share details of broadened partnership
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Fightfi, the entity developing Fight.ID, a Web3 enabled platform for combat sports fans and athletes, has announced an expanded partnership with UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. The collaboration seeks to advance UFC’s digital fan engagement by integrating a new generation of blockchain-based tooling.

    Fight.ID expands collab with UFC, secures new funding round

    According to the official statement by Fight.ID's developer Fightfi, its collaboration with UFC, the world's dominant MMA league, has entered into a new stage. The two organizations will work together on digital experiences for MMA fans powered by blockchain technology.

    Article image
    Image by Fight.ID

    Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, utilizes blockchain infrastructure to bridge the gap between UFC’s global fanbase and the growing ecosystem of Web3 users. The company’s roadmap includes the development of a digital identity and loyalty system, a prize pool mechanism to support additional fighter bonuses, and a line of premium merchandise exclusive to the Fight.ID ecosystem.

    To support the next phase of its platform, Fight.ID has closed a new funding round. Institutional participants include Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter and Memeland. 

    The round also saw participation from notable athletes, entrepreneurs and angel investors. The lineup of backers includes UFC athletes Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja and Gregory Rodrigues. 

    Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer at Atlantic Music Group; NBA veteran Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands, also supported Fight.ID's funding efforts.

    Digital ownership opportunities in focus

    Proceeds from the round will be used to build a range of digital products incorporating Web3 functionality such as digital asset ownership, programmable rewards and enhanced user interaction. These offerings will align with the Fight.ID platform’s core guiding principles: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through and Fight Forever.

    James Zhang, Cofounder and CEO of Fight.ID, explains the motivation behind the new fundraising and expanded collaboration with the MMA heavyweight:

    As our world continues to become more digitally enabled, there is no better time than now to invest in blockchain projects. There’s also no better time to become a UFC fan as MMA continues to capture our cultural zeitgeist. As fight fans, we have long admired UFC’s grit and innovation. Over the past three years, our teams have developed incredible trust and collaboration behind building UFC’s official digital collectibles. It’s time now to expand our offerings to invite all fight fans to join the tribe of digital ownership.

    Fight.ID’s team has been involved in UFC’s digital collectibles development over the past three years. The new collaboration will expand the scope of this work to engage a broader segment of the combat sports community.

    #Fight.ID #UFC
