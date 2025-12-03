Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Famed Trader Bollinger Pours Cold Water on Bitcoin's Recovery

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 7:03
    Although the "W" pattern looks bullish, the setup isn’t ideal for taking long positions because the potential gain may be small compared to the risk of a reversal.
    Advertisement
    Famed Trader Bollinger Pours Cold Water on Bitcoin's Recovery
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to legendary technical analyst John Bollinger, Bitcoin has formed the "double bottom" chart pattern (W-shape), which is typically considered to be a bullish sign. 

    Advertisement

    Despite the bullish pattern, Bollinger has opined that the potential upside may not justify the risk, meaning that the current recovery might end up being short-lived for the leading cryptocurrency.  

    Earlier today, the price of the bellwether coin surged to an intraday high of $93,928, according to CoinGecko data. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months
    Peter Brandt Issues $250K Bitcoin Price Prediction, Dogecoin Founder Calls Out Market Manipulation, Ripple Wins Major License Boost – Crypto News Digest

    In order for the W-bottom pattern to form, the cryptocurrency has to make a new low, then rebound to a resistance level. It then drops again to roughly the same low.

    Advertisement

    After the second low, the price rallies again, ideally breaking above the previous high (the middle peak of the W). The second bottom shows that sellers couldn’t push the price lower than before.

    The price could stall or drop before reaching that target, which is likely what Bollinger meant about the “risk/reward setup” not being attractive.

    The pattern is only confirmed if the price breaks above the middle peak. 

    As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency pulled off a V-shaped recovery after financial titan Vanguard added cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds to its platform in a stunning about-face. 

    However, commodity trader Peter Brandt recently cautioned that the leading cryptocurrency was still in a bear market, seemingly dismissing the recent rally as a dead cat bounce. 

    Mixed track record 

    In April, Bollinger tweeted that a classic Bollinger Band bottom was setting up in Bitcoin. He ended up being right, and the cryptocurrency experienced a massive rally after plunging to $74,000. 

    In October, however, he stated that Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) formed potential W-bottoms. These cryptocurrencies, however, ended up plummeting lower in November. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 5:32
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Donates 1 Million HKD to Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts
    Nexchain Builds Strong Momentum in Stage 29 as Testnet 2.0 Activity Rises
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 Announces Its Biggest Edition Yet!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 7:03
    Famed Trader Bollinger Pours Cold Water on Bitcoin's Recovery
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 5:32
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Price Crash Hides Something, Bitcoin Bounce to $90,000 Possible, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Downtrend Ending?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD