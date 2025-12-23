Advertisement
    XRP at Its Best Level Since 2022: Indicator

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 9:15
    XRP, despite poor market performance, is really close to a potential recovery point.
    The signal is not solely based on price, and XRP is currently in a position it has not held since 2022. The short-term bubble risk indicator has fallen to one of its lowest levels in years, a state that typically manifests during times of exhaustion, compression and transition rather than euphoric peaks. Most traders are unaware of how important that is.

    XRP is not impressive

    From a pricing standpoint, XRP appears unimpressive. With rallies frequently capped and sold into, the asset is still stuck in a declining structure, trading below significant moving averages. Volatility has plummeted, volume is thin and momentum is muted.  

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In reality, it shows that the market has eliminated excessive leverage and speculative positioning. This opinion is supported by the short-term bubble risk indicator. Previous cycles have demonstrated that local tops, aggressive retail participation and erratic price expansion are associated with increased bubble risk. XRP is currently at the other extreme of that range.

    Bubble risks rapidly decreasing

    The lack of short-term overheating is indicated by the subdued bubble risk. That significantly lowers the likelihood of a sharp decline brought on by forced unwinds, but it does not ensure an instant rally. Structural bottoms typically develop in this kind of setting. Buyers are more patient, sellers are less aggressive and price action is now range-bound rather than impulsive. That description is consistent with XRP’s recent actions.

