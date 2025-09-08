Advertisement
    15,000 Ethereum Dumped on Binance by Matrixport, Ethereum Price Reacts

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 15:00
    Ethereum whales still selling coin, with Matrixport in spotlight
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Ethereum (ETH) market is registering significant asset movement in the last hour. As spotted by Onchain Lens, a platform that monitors large transactions, 15,000 ETH have been deposited on the Binance exchange.

    Ethereum price holds despite exchange inflows

    The address that has been linked to Matrixport transferred the coins valued at $64.67 million in a move that has sparked concerns in the Ethereum community. The transaction suggests the crypto financial services firm might be looking to sell for profit-taking.

    With Ethereum shedding about 1.79% of its value within the last seven days, there are concerns over the asset’s inability to reach higher levels. Hence, the deposit of 15,000 ETH on Binance signals that more liquidity could hit the market and further dilute the price.

    As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $4,316.84, representing a 0.41% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin has been experiencing volatility within this period as it climbed from a low of $4,271.53 to a peak at $4,336.68 before dipping again to the current level.

    Meanwhile, trading volume is up by 21.52% at $23.24 billion. The recent transaction deposit by Matrixport could trigger sell pressure for Ethereum if bulls do not step in to mop up excess liquidity.

    Broader Ethereum market sentiment remains cautious

    Interestingly, five days ago, 60,000 ETH were moved on the same Binance exchange. However, the movement suggested the holder was staking the coin as it was linked to a staking address. Many had considered it a bullish move with anticipation for a price surge.

    Ethereum started witnessing additional pressure over the weekend when a new wave of selling hit the market. As reported by U.Today, traders created a $570 million imbalance between sellers and buyers, sparking bearish fears.

    Market watchers are still monitoring the recent development and how it might impact the overall price direction for ETH.

    #Ethereum
