3 Reasons Why Ethereum Can Hit $5,000 in September

At about $4,363, Ethereum (ETH) is once again trading in a critical area. There are indications that Ethereum might be preparing for another leg higher, possibly toward the $5,000 mark in September, even though price action has cooled off from the July rally's explosive surge.

These three factors could lead the second-biggest cryptocurrency to make that move:

But there are still difficulties. With investment flows dropping in recent weeks, institutional interest in Ethereum appears to be waning. It appears that both institutional and retail players are reluctant to make large commitments, as evidenced by the steady decline in trading volumes. Ethereum's rally might stall before reaching the milestone if this pattern persists.

The technical structure supports a run toward $5,000, and Ethereum appears to be very close to a breakout. But ETH's ascent might be more difficult than bulls anticipate if institutional flows do not pick up again, and the volume declines.