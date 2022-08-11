Ethereum Price Soars as “Merge” Upgrade Comes Even Closer

Thu, 08/11/2022 - 06:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Ethereum network has made the final step before transitioning to proof-of-stake
Ethereum Price Soars as “Merge” Upgrade Comes Even Closer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has spiked by more than 13% over the course of 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Goerli recently became the third Ethereum testnet to transition to the proof-of-stake algorithm. This was the final dry run before the much-anticipated merge upgrade that is expected to take place in September.

Related
Britain's Advertising Watchdog Reprimands Arsenal for Irresponsible Crypto Promotion
Ropsten, the oldest Ethereum testnet, completed its merge in early June. In early July, Sepolia became the second testnet to move to proof-of-stake.

JPMorgan analysts recently opined that the upcoming merge upgrade was the main bullish catalyst for the market.  

As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency prices spiked sharply higher because of the cooler-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) print. The optimistic inflation reading helped to assuage rate fears.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image California Tech Mogul Slams Dogecoin as One of Elon Musk's Scams
08/11/2022 - 08:56
California Tech Mogul Slams Dogecoin as One of Elon Musk's Scams
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Transaction Count Spikes to 75,000 with More to Come
08/11/2022 - 08:16
Cardano Transaction Count Spikes to 75,000 with More to Come
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Britain's Advertising Watchdog Reprimands Arsenal for Irresponsible Crypto Promotion
08/10/2022 - 20:42
Britain's Advertising Watchdog Reprimands Arsenal for Irresponsible Crypto Promotion
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya