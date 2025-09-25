Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 13:46
    Ethereum might see volatility storm at some point
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As it hovers around the $4,000 mark, Ethereum is displaying significant signs of weakness. Technical indicators and liquidity data suggest an unsettling situation. Given the clustering of liquidity on the order books, and the chart's indication that the asset has broken out of its consolidation pattern, the situation appears risky for bulls.

    ETH's freefall

    ETH has left the symmetrical triangle that held price action for weeks on the daily chart. Rising sell volume coincided with the breakdown, confirming bearish pressure. Since the 20-day and 50-day EMAs, which were serving as short-term supports, have been breached, ETH is now depending on the 100-day EMA as a last resort before possibly plunging to the 200-day EMA close to $3,400. Ethereum might go back to even deeper zones if this level does not work.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    An even more alarming picture is presented by the liquidity heatmap. There is a significant concentration of buy liquidity between $3,800 and $3,500, which seems to be a price action magnet. Liquidity in cryptocurrency markets drives movement, and since sellers are in charge, Ethereum is probably going to be drawn in the direction of this dense order block. Bulls face a dilemma because a liquidity pool of this kind has the potential to either spark a rebound or act as a trap that quickens a downward liquidation event.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
    GAIN Crashes 80% After Abnormal Mint and Dump
    Bye Crypto? Circle Testing Reversible Transactions

    Ethereum might stop here

    Concerns are heightened by Ethereum’s RSI, which is getting close to oversold conditions but has not yet displayed any significant reversal signals. This implies that momentum continues to favor the negative. An imbalance can also be seen in trading volumes, where attempts to buy are consistently outweighed by sales.

    Advertisement

    To put it briefly, Ethereum is at a turning point. A deeper correction may occur in the upcoming sessions, as indicated by the triangle’s breakdown and the approaching liquidity cluster below. Although a sudden recovery is always possible if buyers intervene forcefully, the market structure is precarious. All eyes are currently on the $3,800-$3,500 range, where Ethereum’s future is expected to be determined.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 13:25
    Cardano Still Caught in Bear Trap, Can $1,470,000,000 Open Interest Change Trend?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 12:52
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 13:46
    Ethereum Market: Something Alarming Is Coming
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 13:25
    Cardano Still Caught in Bear Trap, Can $1,470,000,000 Open Interest Change Trend?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 12:52
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD