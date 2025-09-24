Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana

Advertisement

Coinbase, a leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has continued expanding its ever-growing pool of tradable assets after announcing plans to list two additional cryptocurrencies, according to its latest X post.

With these new listings focusing on two major blockchains, the move aligns with Coinbase’s commitment to providing users with exclusive trading experiences and a wide range of investment opportunities.

Coinbase to list Centrifuge and TROLL

According to a recent announcement from the company, Coinbase will list two crypto assets, Centrifuge (CFG) and TROLL (TROLL), on September 25, 2025.

With just one day left until their official debut, CFG and TROLL will become available for users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store on the Coinbase platform and through the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Since the listings will occur on two separate blockchains, users are advised to exercise caution when transferring the assets. Notably, Centrifuge will launch on Ethereum, while TROLL will debut on the Solana network.

While it is common for Coinbase to broaden its offerings with new and verified tokens, the exchange has built a reputation for providing diverse trading opportunities while expanding its global presence.

Importantly, the move represents a notable milestone for each project set to debut on Coinbase this Thursday. Market watchers are closely observing the tokens’ price action with optimism that the Coinbase listing hype could give them a strong start.

Coinbase eyes stablecoin expansion

Beyond its expansion of tradable tokens, Coinbase had previously disclosed plans to broaden its stablecoin offerings with AUDD and XSGD.

AUDD is an Australian Digital Dollar issued by AUDC Pty Ltd, while XSGD is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by StraitsX. Both will go live on the Coinbase exchange on September 29, 2025.

The move supports Coinbase’s mission to onboard new users into the crypto ecosystem while driving growth for local crypto businesses, particularly in regions where the stablecoins are pegged to native currencies.