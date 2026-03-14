Ripple Head Engineer Alerts Node Operators on Important XRP Update

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In a recent tweet, RippleX Head of Engineering J. Ayo Akinyele alerts XRP Ledger validators and node operators to a newly released important update on XRPL.

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Rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, got a new release, which Akinyele refers to as an important update with fixes. This refers to XRP Ledger software version 3.1.2, which fixes an edge case that can cause outages on public facing nodes.

The XRPL version 3.1.2 release follows v.3.1.1, which was an emergency release after the XRPL batch amendment bug was detected.

🚨Attention: all validators and node operators 🚨



This is an important update with fixes.



Please update as soon as possible. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/jZYlU6EKnf Advertisement March 13, 2026

The RippleX engineer urges validators and node operators to update to rippled version 3.1.2 as soon as possible. This is important in order not to get amendment blocked.

Servers that are amendment blocked cannot determine the validity of a ledger, submit or process transactions or participate in the consensus process.

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An amendment blocked server returns an error when a transaction is submitted, necessitating the need to upgrade to the required rippled version to unblock it.

Not only are validators urged to update to the latest XRPL version, they are also urged to trust the new signing GPG key.

A new signing GPG key has emerged since Feb. 18, following the rotation of the GPG key used to sign rippled packages by Ripple. XRPL users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues upgrading in the future as automatic upgrades may not work until the new key is trusted.

Ripple raises the bar for amendment security

In a tweet at March's start, RippleX engineer J. Ayo Akinyele informed that Ripple will be raising the bar for amendment security.

Ripple is expanding the bug bounty program and formalizing adversarial testing campaigns prior to activation (e.g., lending attackathon and UBRI sponsored hackathon).

In collaboration with the XRP Ledger Foundation, Ripple is strengthening validator coordination, upgrade readiness, amendment risk classification and communication protocols. A security-focused Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will mark a meaningful step toward exposing critical bugs as early as possible.

Ripple is also increasing its investment in security tooling, independent audits and formal verification to support this effort.