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    'Druck Is Right,' Coinbase CEO Reacts as Popular Billionaire Predicts Inevitable Stablecoin Use for Global Payments

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 14/03/2026 - 11:54
    Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong has shared a similar opinion with billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, who recently predicted that stablecoins will be used for payments worldwide within 15 years.
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    'Druck Is Right,' Coinbase CEO Reacts as Popular Billionaire Predicts Inevitable Stablecoin Use for Global Payments
    Cover image via U.Today
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    As stablecoin adoption continues to gain recognition and expansion across multiple nations, a bold prediction from a prominent figure about crypto stablecoins has caught the attention of one of crypto’s advocates, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase.

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    In a recent interview with Morgan Stanley, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, who is also the founder of Duquesne Capital, predicted that the global payment system will become dependent on crypto stablecoins within the next 10 to 15 years.

    In support of the claims, Armstrong reacted to Druckenmiller’s prediction with a confirmation post, publicly admitting that the billionaire is right about his stablecoin forecast.

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    Reports on the interview revealed that the billionaire further asserted that blockchain-based assets could solve long-standing issues in payments by making transactions faster, cheaper and more productive.

    The assets have also gained trust as they are not volatile, being pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, like Tether’s stablecoin USDT.

    Billionaire Druck's forecast stirs mixed reactions

    While Druck’s statement has been supported by most crypto veterans who agree that stablecoins have become efficient in their ability to settle fast transactions while maintaining price stability, X users have shown mixed reactions on Druck’s opinion.

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    While some X users also expressed belief that stablecoins could redefine the global financial system by enabling faster and cheaper international payments, others, however, questioned whether the 10-15 year timeline declared by Druck is due to true conviction or simply a safe long-term prediction.

    In addition, some commentators are convinced that the forecast will come true, noting that if stablecoins can reduce settlement times from days to seconds while lowering transaction costs, they could quickly become the preferred standard for cross-border payments.

    #Brian Armstrong #Tether
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