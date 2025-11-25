Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 15:31
    Should traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to bounce back to the $3,000 mark soon?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is neither bullish nor bearish today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.33% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has set a local support of $2,857. If a bounce off does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $2,800 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of the main altcoin is far from key levels. 

    Thus, the volume remains low, which means ongoing sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have not accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest area of $3,000. Until the price is below that mark, an ongoing decline is the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,878 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
