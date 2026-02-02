Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.48% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of ETH is looking bullish on the hourly chart. The rate of the main altcoin is trying to fix above the resistance at $2,335.

If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $2,400 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low at $2,222. If bulls' pressure continues and the candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce off to the $2,500 zone shotrly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $2,152 level. If it happens far from it, there is a possibillty of seeing a correction to the $2,500-$2,600 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,370 at press time.