    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Ethereum (ETH)?
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 15:40
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 18
    Buyers are controlling the situation on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is testing the resistance of $2,669. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,700 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less bullish situation is on the bigger time frame. While the price is below the $2,750 level, there is still a chance of a correction to the $2,500 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, neither side is dominating. In this case, an ongoing consolidation in the wide range of $2,500-$2,800 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,664 at press time.

