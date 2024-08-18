Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the situation on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is testing the resistance of $2,669. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,700 range soon.

Image by TradingView

A less bullish situation is on the bigger time frame. While the price is below the $2,750 level, there is still a chance of a correction to the $2,500 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, neither side is dominating. In this case, an ongoing consolidation in the wide range of $2,500-$2,800 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,664 at press time.