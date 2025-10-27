Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin

Advertisement

Spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. just closed their second week in a row with a negative total inflow. In just 14 days, investors moved over $550 million out of Ethereum ETFs. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $446 million in one week.

For the first time in half a year, exchange-traded funds on spot Ether (Ethereum ETFs) logged their second week in a row with negative liquidity inflows. According to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF investors have withdrawn $311 million and $244 million in the last two weeks, respectively.

At the same time, Ethereum spot ETFs are still on track to close October 2025 in green. So far, all publicly traded products on the second-largest cryptocurrency met $553 million in October.

BlackRock's ETHA and Grayscale's ETHE are the most affected spot Ethereum ETFs in terms of liquidity outflow.

The Cumulative Total Net Assets metric dropped below $27 billion for all Ethereum-based ETFs. This is roughly equal to 5.5% of the aggregated Ether (ETH) circulating supply.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs registered almost the same inflow in the last seven days. Investors injected $446 million into Bitcoin ETFs at reduced prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) price attempts to stay above $115,000

Tuesday, Oct. 21, was the most productive day with $477 million inflows registered. BlackRock's and Fidelity's products are top gainers in terms of liquidity attracted.

The segment of spot Bitcoin ETFs is now targeting a major milestone — $150 billion in aggregated TVL. As of today, 12 ETFs amassed $149.96 billion, or over 6% of Bitcoin's (BTC) circulating supply.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is recovering from a controversial October. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) jumped over $115,000 today.

Aggregated trading volume more than doubled and reached $57.8 billon in 24 hours.