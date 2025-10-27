AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 13:21
    Ethereum ETFs all had a terrible week, while Bitcoin-based products are gaining value despite price uncertainty.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. just closed their second week in a row with a negative total inflow. In just 14 days, investors moved over $550 million out of Ethereum ETFs. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $446 million in one week.

    Ethereum ETFs: Second red week in row, outflows unseen in six months

    For the first time in half a year, exchange-traded funds on spot Ether (Ethereum ETFs) logged their second week in a row with negative liquidity inflows. According to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETF investors have withdrawn $311 million and $244 million in the last two weeks, respectively.

    Article image
    Image by SoSoValue

    At the same time, Ethereum spot ETFs are still on track to close October 2025 in green. So far, all publicly traded products on the second-largest cryptocurrency met $553 million in October.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News

    BlackRock's ETHA and Grayscale's ETHE are the most affected spot Ethereum ETFs in terms of liquidity outflow. 

    Advertisement

    The Cumulative Total Net Assets metric dropped below $27 billion for all Ethereum-based ETFs. This is roughly equal to 5.5% of the aggregated Ether (ETH) circulating supply.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs registered almost the same inflow in the last seven days. Investors injected $446 million into Bitcoin ETFs at reduced prices.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price attempts to stay above $115,000

    Tuesday, Oct. 21, was the most productive day with $477 million inflows registered. BlackRock's and Fidelity's products are top gainers in terms of liquidity attracted.

    The segment of spot Bitcoin ETFs is now targeting a major milestone — $150 billion in aggregated TVL. As of today, 12 ETFs amassed $149.96 billion, or over 6% of Bitcoin's (BTC) circulating supply.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is recovering from a controversial October. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) jumped over $115,000 today.

    Aggregated trading volume more than doubled and reached $57.8 billon in 24 hours.

    #Ethereum ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:28
    140%, 90%, 100%: Triple-Digit Growth on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:14
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 13:21
    Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:28
    140%, 90%, 100%: Triple-Digit Growth on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 27, 2025 - 12:14
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all