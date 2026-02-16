AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Ethereum Deleveraging: Hyperunit Whale Account Liquidated in $250 Million Event

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 13:13
Hyperliquid whale has ended its long bet after $250 million loss on Ethereum amid price crash.
Advertisement
Ethereum Deleveraging: Hyperunit Whale Account Liquidated in $250 Million Event
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A Hyperunit whale has been caught on the wrong side of a big Ethereum (ETH) trade. As per the Arkham Intelligence update, the whale, which is presumed to be a Chinese entity, has now suffered over $5 billion in losses. This comes after the hyperunit whale offloaded $500 million worth of Ethereum.

Advertisement

From Bitcoin fortunes to Ethereum losses

Notably, the whale had accumulated Bitcoin (BTC), in 2018 when the asset was relatively cheap. Its total holding was in excess of over 100,000 BTC. The whale did not move the coins for approximately seven years as a long-term holder.

The value of this portfolio soared to $11.14 billion at one time. However, in 2025, the whale decided to rotate some funds into Ethereum, possibly because the coin signaled potential. He moved about 39,738 BTC worth around $4.49 billion at the time and used it to purchase Ethereum.

This whale held a total of 886,371 ETH valued at approximately $4 billion as he looked to hold long-term while the price appreciates.

However, from market indications, this whale appears to have been caught by the wrong timing. Since the rotation into Ethereum, the coin has seen downward price fluctuations. In 2025, Ethereum traded at above $4,700 per coin, with many investors anticipating a surge above the $5,000 level.

This did not happen as broader market volatility concerns triggered a downward spiral, which negatively impacted Ethereum. As of this writing, Ethereum is exchanging hands at $1,966.67, which is a 4.73% decline in the last 24 hours and a 27.19% drop in 365 days.

Ethereum’s trading volume has also taken a hit, and it is down by 4.49% to $24.22 billion within the same time frame. This is predominantly the result of capital rotation to Bitcoin.

Given this scenario, the Hyperunit whale has decided to deleverage their exposure of about $5 billion in paper losses. This accounts for the $500 million worth of Ethereum to reduce risks.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Mon, 02/16/2026 - 10:19
Bitcoin's 'Quantum Discount': Why Willy Woo Says BTC Is Breaking 12-Year Trend Against Gold
ByGamza Khanzadaev

$500 million exchange deposit of Ethereum signals capitulation

The whale’s deposit of about 260,000 ETH to Binance across three transactions marks a major sell-off and capitulation by a long-term holder. The whale’s movement from Bitcoin to Ethereum and now selling Ethereum could influence market sentiment.

The more than $500 million worth of Ethereum pushed into the exchange could further push prices down in the short term and scare retail traders.

More importantly, the whale’s action highlights the risk of leverage in the crypto space. Rotating late or entering the market during a high cycle could have significant consequences if volatility sets in.

#Ethereum
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 16, 2026 - 13:06
XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics
ByArman Shirinyan
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:56
Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 13:13
Ethereum Deleveraging: Hyperunit Whale Account Liquidated in $250 Million Event
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 13:06
XRP Ledger Grows 20% in Transactions Per Ledger: Boosting Institutional Liquidity Metrics
Arman Shirinyan
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 16, 2026 - 12:56
Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all