Dreamspace Launches AI App Builder in Partnership with Microsoft’s Venture Fund

Dreamspace, an AI app builder that allows non-technical creators to build online businesses using natural language, has officially launched public access.

The platform is built on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Azure OpenAI, Space and Time, and Base, enabling users to create fully functional applications and smart contracts without writing code.

By removing technical barriers and significantly reducing development time, Dreamspace empowers anyone to generate applications, integrate blockchain monetization, and deploy them to a community of users.

The platform is powered by Space and Time, which provides the database infrastructure for Dreamspace and its applications, as well as grants to help creators get started. Space and Time also fosters a community of AI-focused users ready to engage with apps built on the platform.

“While the economy of the last decade has been driven largely by businesses created by developers, we believe business in the AI economy will be driven by creators,” said Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs, the original developers of Space and Time. “By bringing together Space and Time’s verifiable database, Base’s onchain scale, and Microsoft’s AI tools, Dreamspace gives creators everything they need to build, ship, and own the next generation of apps.”

Dreamspace leverages Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI solutions to enhance performance and scalability. In 2022, M12 led a $20 million funding round for Space and Time.

The platform is also built on Base, an open onchain stack incubated at Coinbase, which enables creators to publish and monetize their applications.

With transaction fees under one cent, confirmation times under one second, and full EVM compatibility, Base offers an accessible environment for launching blockchain-based businesses.

Creators can get paid in crypto through tips, token-gated access, or custom smart contract logic, making it simple to monetize onchain innovations.