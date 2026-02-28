AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 11:56
    Dogecoin is on the verge of closing February in the red as the crypto market records a last-minute slip.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a renewed price crash by a significant 14% in the last 30 days, setting the meme coin up for a record fifth month of losses. The king of meme coins has stayed in the red since October 2025, when it dipped by a massive 20% below its monthly average.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin underperformance grows

    As per CryptoRank data, Dogecoin’s February average stands at -3.32%. The meme coin’s performance in the last 48 hours had sparked hopes of DOGE breaking the loss streak, which started in October. However, the recent broader crypto market plunge, which saw a 5.5% decline, has erased all hopes.

    Article image
    Dogecoin Monthly Performance Chart | Source: CryptoRank

    The crypto market decline saw Bitcoin, the leading digital asset to which Dogecoin is correlated, slip by 5.6%. DOGE followed and lost all the gains it recorded in earlier market trading.

    As of this writing, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.08802, which reflects an 8.84% decline in the last 24 hours. DOGE, which previously reclaimed the critical $0.10 price level, later dropped slightly to $0.09747. The recent bloodbath in the market has now pushed it to the current market price.

    The meme coin’s performance indicates that February will close in the red just like the previous four months. Notably, Dogecoin’s monthly performance since October 2025 has been below the monthly average.

    In November, DOGE closed -21.3% despite having a monthly average of 15.5%. In December 2025 and January 2026, the meme coin closed -19.9% and -11.3% compared to its monthly mean of 18.9% and 76.9%, respectively.

    The quarterly outlook of Dogecoin is also very bearish. The meme coin had concluded the last three months of 2025 in the negative, hitting 50%. In the first two months of 2026, DOGE is down by 25%, and unless something happens in March, the meme coin is on a continued bearish path.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/28/2026 - 10:49
    Morgan Stanley Applies for National Crypto Trust: Implications for BTC and XRP
    ByDan Burgin

    Weak derivatives and poor ETF demand

    The general outlook for Dogecoin does not inspire confidence. Investors monitoring the meme coin’s metrics observe that, beyond the price, open interest is also down as DOGE eyes max pain.

    The technical signals suggest that Dogecoin might face an extended bearish run amid the current dip in the crypto market.

    Institutional interest in Dogecoin has also not taken off as anticipated, as the exchange-traded fund (ETF) products have not gained traction. There appears to be a huge disconnect in the ETF as assets under management stay below $10 million as prices continue to stagnate below $0.10.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:41
    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:26
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:56
    Dogecoin to Close 5th Month in Losses as Price Falls 14%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:41
    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:26
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all