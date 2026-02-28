XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance

On Saturday, XRP bulls suffered extreme liquidations as XRP price declined 7.23%.

XRP liquidation data shows growing pressure on leveraged traders, with liquidations heavily skewed toward long positions.

In the past hour, total liquidations reached $493.94K, including $135.74K in longs and $358.19K in shorts. Over the last four hours, liquidations climbed to $4.80 million, with $3.92 million in long positions and $880.69K in shorts.

The imbalance becomes more pronounced over longer timeframes. In the past 12 hours, total liquidations hit $9.14 million, including $8.08 million in longs and $1.06 million in shorts.

Over the last 24 hours, liquidations totaled $13.86 million, with $12.56 million in long positions compared to $1.31 million in shorts, indicating that bullish traders have borne the majority of recent losses.

XRP is currently trading at $1.28, down 7.19% over the past 24 hours, with its market capitalization falling 7.08% to $78.77 billion.

XRP price and crypto crash amid global unrest

On Saturday, cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks fell alongside a broader risk-off move in markets, with XRP trading in the red.

Saturday's sell-off, which saw over $515 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours, comes as investors considered recent macro concerns. About $128 billion in value was erased from the total crypto market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko.

The decline comes amid elevated selling pressure, despite strong trading activity. 24-hour volume has risen 27.8% to $3.94 billion, pushing the Vol/Mkt Cap ratio to 4.99%, which signals increased participation during the downturn.

The combination of a sharp price drop and rising volume suggests active distribution and profit-taking, potentially amplified by short-term traders reacting to broader market weakness.

High volume during a decline often reflects aggressive selling and possible liquidation pressure in derivatives markets, contributing to XRP’s downside move today.