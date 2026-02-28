AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 11:41
    Why is XRP price down today?
    Advertisement
    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    On Saturday, XRP bulls suffered extreme liquidations as XRP price declined 7.23%. 

    Advertisement

    XRP liquidation data shows growing pressure on leveraged traders, with liquidations heavily skewed toward long positions.

    In the past hour, total liquidations reached $493.94K, including $135.74K in longs and $358.19K in shorts. Over the last four hours, liquidations climbed to $4.80 million, with $3.92 million in long positions and $880.69K in shorts.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest

    The imbalance becomes more pronounced over longer timeframes. In the past 12 hours, total liquidations hit $9.14 million, including $8.08 million in longs and $1.06 million in shorts.

    Advertisement

    Over the last 24 hours, liquidations totaled $13.86 million, with $12.56 million in long positions compared to $1.31 million in shorts, indicating that bullish traders have borne the majority of recent losses.

    XRP is currently trading at $1.28, down 7.19% over the past 24 hours, with its market capitalization falling 7.08% to $78.77 billion.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    XRP price and crypto crash amid global unrest

    On Saturday, cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks fell alongside a broader risk-off move in markets, with XRP trading in the red.

    Advertisement

    Saturday's sell-off, which saw over $515 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours, comes as investors considered recent macro concerns. About $128 billion in value was erased from the total crypto market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/28/2026 - 10:25
    XRP Death Cross Appears on Hourly Chart Amid $515 Million Crypto Liquidation
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The decline comes amid elevated selling pressure, despite strong trading activity. 24-hour volume has risen 27.8% to $3.94 billion, pushing the Vol/Mkt Cap ratio to 4.99%, which signals increased participation during the downturn.

    The combination of a sharp price drop and rising volume suggests active distribution and profit-taking, potentially amplified by short-term traders reacting to broader market weakness. 

    High volume during a decline often reflects aggressive selling and possible liquidation pressure in derivatives markets, contributing to XRP’s downside move today.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:26
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:49
    Morgan Stanley Applies for National Crypto Trust: Implications for BTC and XRP
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:41
    XRP Bulls Hit Hard With 1,058% Liquidation Imbalance
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:26
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:49
    Morgan Stanley Applies for National Crypto Trust: Implications for BTC and XRP
    Dan Burgin
    Show all