AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 11:26
    An ancient Japanese public company is considering joining the long list of Bitcoin treasury firms following plans to purchase up to 1 billion yen worth of Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Google
    Advertisement

    Despite the broad market weakness caused by the repeated price corrections seen across the crypto market, Simon Gerovich, the CEO of Metaplanet, is still confident about institutional long-term conviction in Bitcoin regardless of the current market conditions.

    On Saturday, Feb. 28, Gerovich declared that the “era of Bitcoin treasuries is quietly spreading,” following the buzzing news of a Japanese public company that is preparing to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

    Japanese firm hops on Bitcoin treasury

    The news not only stirred reactions from Gerovich, it also sparked optimism among Bitcoin holders as it revealed that Daido Limited, a 147-year-old publicly listed firm founded in 1879, has disclosed plans to purchase Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest

    With Daido Limited now joining the list of Bitcoin bandwagons, the move marks a major integration of Japan’s long-established corporations into the crypto space.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/28/2026 - 04:52
    Buying Bitcoin Before $54,420 May Be Premature, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    While the move is bullish for Bitcoin, the Metaplanet CEO described it as part of a broader, accelerating trend involving the institutional adoption of Bitcoin.

    Over the past year, Japanese companies have shown rising interest in Bitcoin treasury models as publicly traded firms like Metaplanet itself hold Bitcoin as a major asset for reserve.

    Advertisement

    Daido eyes ¥1 billion Bitcoin accumulation

    Nonetheless, Daido further revealed that it is planning to acquire up to ¥1 billion worth of Bitcoin, positioning the asset as “digital gold” to hedge against inflation and potential depreciation of the Japanese yen.

    The firm’s decision was triggered by growing concern among corporations about macroeconomic pressures and long-term currency risk.

    While Daido Limited had previously made headlines in 2024 after announcing a 50-fold increase in dividends, its decision to venture into Bitcoin suggests that digital assets are increasingly being viewed as a strategic reserve option, even among traditional firms with deep historical roots like Daido.

    #Bitcoin #Metaplanet #Simon Gerovich
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:49
    Morgan Stanley Applies for National Crypto Trust: Implications for BTC and XRP
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:25
    XRP Death Cross Appears on Hourly Chart Amid $515 Million Crypto Liquidation
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 11:26
    'The Era of Bitcoin Treasuries Is Quietly Spreading': Metaplanet CEO Unveils Upcoming Japanese Bitcoin Treasury
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:49
    Morgan Stanley Applies for National Crypto Trust: Implications for BTC and XRP
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 10:25
    XRP Death Cross Appears on Hourly Chart Amid $515 Million Crypto Liquidation
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all