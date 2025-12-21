Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 16:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE) is sitting on a crucial support after breaking a multi-year support trendline.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at a crucial price juncture where a loss of crucial support might see it add a zero to its price tag.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading down 1.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.1297, approaching a crucial support that remains decisive for its price action after it breached a multi-year support trendline.

    According to Ali charts, Dogecoin (DOGE) is sitting on a critical support at $0.128 after breaking a multi-year support trendline. The analyst added that if selling pressure builds, $0.090 might come next, implying Dogecoin adding a zero to its price tag.

    Advertisement

    House of Doge reveals 2025 milestones

    In a letter addressed to shareholders, House of Doge revealed milestones attained in the year 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $3.6 XRP Dream Is Not Dead: Bollinger Bands, 'New Cardano' Rockets 40%, Vitalik Buterin Sells Binance Coin and Other Crypto Amid 'Crypto Winter'
    'Smartest Man Alive' Keeps Shilling XRP, Calls It 'Digital God'
    SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike

    The Official Dogecoin Treasury was launched, resulting in CleanCore Solutions becoming one of the largest institutional holders of Dogecoin globally with over 730 million DOGE and growing.

    Among the key milestones achieved was a definitive merger agreement signed with Brag House Holdings, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approval.

    Advertisement

    House of Doge expanded regulated institutional and retail access to Dogecoin through a partnership with 21Shares, including ETP and ETF products in Europe and the United States.

    This year, House of Doge became the largest shareholder of U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, one of Italy’s oldest professional football clubs, and a major investor and principal sponsor of Switzerland’s HC Sierre hockey team.

    What's coming in 2026?

    House of Doge says it will continue to advance its mandate to establish Dogecoin as an everyday currency through a suite of planned B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts to begin in Q1 next year.

    These include a rewards debit card allowing DOGE to be spent at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for third-party fintech and marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for SMB and enterprise merchants and a Doge-centric financial app that will serve as a gateway for a future product road map.

    Looking ahead to 2026, House of Doge seeks to transition its core initiatives into scalable products and initial cash-generating operations with early-stage commercialization, having laid the foundation in 2025.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:20
    Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in January May Be Bad Idea, Price History Warns
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 15:48
    Can Shiba Inu Erase Zero Before 2025's Close? Potential Scenarios
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:43
    Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 16:20
    Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in January May Be Bad Idea, Price History Warns
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 21, 2025 - 15:48
    Can Shiba Inu Erase Zero Before 2025's Close? Potential Scenarios
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD