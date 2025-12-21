Dogecoin Might Add Extra Zero if This Crucial Support Gives Way

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at a crucial price juncture where a loss of crucial support might see it add a zero to its price tag.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading down 1.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.1297, approaching a crucial support that remains decisive for its price action after it breached a multi-year support trendline.

Dogecoin $DOGE is sitting on a critical support at $0.128 after breaking a multi-year support trendline.



If selling pressure builds, $0.090 comes next. pic.twitter.com/Sk2m6gAzOj — Ali Charts (@alicharts) December 21, 2025

According to Ali charts, Dogecoin (DOGE) is sitting on a critical support at $0.128 after breaking a multi-year support trendline. The analyst added that if selling pressure builds, $0.090 might come next, implying Dogecoin adding a zero to its price tag.

House of Doge reveals 2025 milestones

In a letter addressed to shareholders, House of Doge revealed milestones attained in the year 2025.

The Official Dogecoin Treasury was launched, resulting in CleanCore Solutions becoming one of the largest institutional holders of Dogecoin globally with over 730 million DOGE and growing.

Among the key milestones achieved was a definitive merger agreement signed with Brag House Holdings, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approval.

House of Doge expanded regulated institutional and retail access to Dogecoin through a partnership with 21Shares, including ETP and ETF products in Europe and the United States.

This year, House of Doge became the largest shareholder of U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, one of Italy’s oldest professional football clubs, and a major investor and principal sponsor of Switzerland’s HC Sierre hockey team.

What's coming in 2026?

House of Doge says it will continue to advance its mandate to establish Dogecoin as an everyday currency through a suite of planned B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts to begin in Q1 next year.

These include a rewards debit card allowing DOGE to be spent at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for third-party fintech and marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for SMB and enterprise merchants and a Doge-centric financial app that will serve as a gateway for a future product road map.

Looking ahead to 2026, House of Doge seeks to transition its core initiatives into scalable products and initial cash-generating operations with early-stage commercialization, having laid the foundation in 2025.